Blood Maiden in Diablo 4.
Image via Blizzard Entertainment.
Category:
Guides
Video Games

How to Get a Profane Mindcage in Diablo 4

Hell can't stop the grind.
Image of Dan Wenerowicz
Dan Wenerowicz
|
Published: May 15, 2024 07:57 pm

Aberrant Cinders can be a pain to collect in the Helltides of Diablo 4, but the Profane Mindcage makes the grind much faster. This guide will cover how you can get the new elixir and what effects it has on your character.

Recommended Videos

How to Get a Profane Mindcage

Battle in the Helltide of Diablo 4.
Image via Blizzard Entertainment.

Kill a Hellborne enemy in a Helltide in Diablo 4 to get a Profane Mindcage elixir as a reward. This elixir is a guaranteed drop any time you defeat Hellborne, so there’s no need to rely on luck. However, you’re going to need to kill more than a few monsters to reach the new Helltide boss. Hellborne bosses are the final encounter within the threat system. Starting in Season 4, there is a three-tier threat system that resembles a similar system from Blood Harvests in Season 2.

Each monster you kill and every Tortured Gift you open gives you more threat within the Helltide. When you gain enough, a horde will attack. Surviving the horde means you get another threat level added, until you reach the end of the third. At this point, the Hellborne boss appears. They won’t be as hard as the Blood Maiden, but it’s still a tough fight if you aren’t geared up. Success against the Hellborne means a Baneful Heart and a Profane Mindcage as a reward.

Related: Best Class in Diablo 4 Season 4

Of course, it’s all about what the elixir does when you get it rather than how it drops, and it’s surely going to help you grind out more Tortured Gifts.

What Does The Profane Mindcage Do in Diablo 4?

The Profane Mindcage elixir will increase the Helltide Monster level by 10 and increase the Aberrant Cinder drop rate. It has a timed use just like any other elixir in the game and can only be found instead of crafted.

I highly recommend saving this elixir once you get too close to the max level in each World Tier. There are diminishing returns on the level increase, so once you can move up a tier, I would do so. Then you can go back to the grind like always.

Diablo 4 is available now on Xbox, PC, and PlayStation.

Post Tag:
Diablo IV
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to Get the JAK Patriot in MW3 & Warzone
JAK Patriot in MW3
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Get the JAK Patriot in MW3 & Warzone
Dan Wenerowicz Dan Wenerowicz May 15, 2024
Read Article Where to Find All Candles and Matches in Animal Well
Animal Well screenshot of a lit candle beneath a large bat
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Where to Find All Candles and Matches in Animal Well
Seth Lowe Seth Lowe May 15, 2024
Read Article All Exotic Weapon Changes in The Final Shape in Destiny 2, Listed
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
All Exotic Weapon Changes in The Final Shape in Destiny 2, Listed
Daphne Fama Daphne Fama May 15, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to Get the JAK Patriot in MW3 & Warzone
JAK Patriot in MW3
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Get the JAK Patriot in MW3 & Warzone
Dan Wenerowicz Dan Wenerowicz May 15, 2024
Read Article Where to Find All Candles and Matches in Animal Well
Animal Well screenshot of a lit candle beneath a large bat
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Where to Find All Candles and Matches in Animal Well
Seth Lowe Seth Lowe May 15, 2024
Read Article All Exotic Weapon Changes in The Final Shape in Destiny 2, Listed
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
All Exotic Weapon Changes in The Final Shape in Destiny 2, Listed
Daphne Fama Daphne Fama May 15, 2024
Author
Dan Wenerowicz
Dan has been writing gaming guides, features and news for four years after graduating with a BA in writing. You can find him endlessly covering COD, Diablo 4, and any major releases. Otherwise he's cooking up another opinion piece.