How to Get a Profane Mindcage in Diablo 4

Aberrant Cinders can be a pain to collect in the Helltides of Diablo 4, but the Profane Mindcage makes the grind much faster. This guide will cover how you can get the new elixir and what effects it has on your character.

How to Get a Profane Mindcage

Kill a Hellborne enemy in a Helltide in Diablo 4 to get a Profane Mindcage elixir as a reward. This elixir is a guaranteed drop any time you defeat Hellborne, so there’s no need to rely on luck. However, you’re going to need to kill more than a few monsters to reach the new Helltide boss. Hellborne bosses are the final encounter within the threat system. Starting in Season 4, there is a three-tier threat system that resembles a similar system from Blood Harvests in Season 2.

Each monster you kill and every Tortured Gift you open gives you more threat within the Helltide. When you gain enough, a horde will attack. Surviving the horde means you get another threat level added, until you reach the end of the third. At this point, the Hellborne boss appears. They won’t be as hard as the Blood Maiden, but it’s still a tough fight if you aren’t geared up. Success against the Hellborne means a Baneful Heart and a Profane Mindcage as a reward.

Of course, it’s all about what the elixir does when you get it rather than how it drops, and it’s surely going to help you grind out more Tortured Gifts.

What Does The Profane Mindcage Do in Diablo 4?

The Profane Mindcage elixir will increase the Helltide Monster level by 10 and increase the Aberrant Cinder drop rate. It has a timed use just like any other elixir in the game and can only be found instead of crafted.

I highly recommend saving this elixir once you get too close to the max level in each World Tier. There are diminishing returns on the level increase, so once you can move up a tier, I would do so. Then you can go back to the grind like always.

Diablo 4 is available now on Xbox, PC, and PlayStation.

