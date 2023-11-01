How to Get Bulrush Coming Through’s Wonder Seeds in Super Mario Wonder

Wonder Seeds help you progress in Super Mario Bros Wonder and are crucial to being able to fully complete levels, so in this guide we’ll be covering how to go about getting all of them in the level “Bulrush Coming Through!”

How to Get All Wonder Seeds in the “Bulrush Coming Through!” Level in Super Mario Wonder

In the “Bulrush Coming Through!” level, you’ll need to do two separate runs to obtain all three Wonder Seeds. You won’t be able to do it one go because in getting to two of the Wonder Seeds, you’ll end up destroying the flag that awards you the other seed. Let’s start with the most straight forward Wonder Seed.

Head through the level taking care to not get hit by the many charging bulls waiting to ambush you along the way. Once you reach the checkpoint you’ll know you’re getting close. Just beyond that point you’ll see a glowing 2×2 set of blocks in the sky. These contain the Wonder Flower for the level. For now we want to ignore that but we’ll be coming back for it in the second run through. Just past the blocks take care not to run right into the little gang of tall walking mushrooms.

When you come across the next lot of them, you’ll want to use Fire Mario to flambe those tall mushrooms so that you can safely jump on the platform and proceed. Once you spot the flagpole you can grab it or bait the nearby bull into charging you and jump on top of it to get some more height on your flagpole finish. This will complete the level and net you the first Wonder Seed.

Now you’ll want to restart the level so we can grab the other two Wonder Seeds. Head through the level as you did before but this time stop when you get to the 2×2 glowing bricks. Use your Fire Mario powers to blast the tall mushrooms just to your right and then get the bull waiting nearby to charge at you. Lead sit up the ramp and dodge as it soars right into the glowing bricks which will break and drop the Wonder Flower. Pick up the flower and get ready for a rodeo! You’ll kick off a big ‘ol bullrush and as these special glowing stampede of bulls nears, you’ll want to jump on top and ride them like a wave.

Grab some Gold Coins and Purple Flower Coins as you’re riding on the stampede but always take care not to fall off as you go. As they start ascending a super steep hill, make sure you ready yourself to jump off. Just as they clear the top you’ll see a cloud platform just to the right along with the next Wonder Seed floating right there. Hop off and grab it, one left to go. Follow the cloud path taking care not to fall off in the gaps. You’ll come to the other flagpole of the level jump on and grab it to earn yourself the third and final Wonder Seed for the level!

That’s how you can secure yourself all three of the Wonder Seeds in the “Bulrush Coming Through!” level in Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

