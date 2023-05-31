How to Get Credits in System Shock Remake

In a world swarming with flesh-hungry mutants, cyborgs, and other nasties, you might think money would be the last thing you’d need. Not so in System Shock, where credits actually do come in handy. But, given your character has just woken up from a six-month-long healing coma, you’re not exactly flush. If you’re desperate to get credits and get ahead in the System Shock remake, here’s how.

Ways to Get Credits in the System Shock Remake

Before we go any further, can I just point out how stupidly massive System Shock’s credits are? It seems as if each of them is barely smaller than a beer mat. And it’s not like they act like credit cards either; recycle something worth three credits and you get three massive discs.

Now that I’ve finished grumbling, what can you do to get your hands on some of these TriOptimum credits?

Firstly, you can find them scattered around Citadel Station. You may find some on bodies or just sitting on a desk. Keep an eye out, though. It’s easy to mistake them for junk because they’re pretty featureless.

The other way to get credits is to recycle items or junk at one of the game’s recycling stations. You can find out how exactly to do that here. There’s an awful lot of junk lying around, so that’s likely to be your main method of getting credits. Once you’ve got credits you can spend them in snack machines, bullet vending machines, gun modding stations, and so on, so they’re extremely valuable in keeping you alive.

That’s all there is to how to get credits in the System Shock remake. If you’re looking for more tips and tricks for making your way through the game, make sure to take a look at our archives.