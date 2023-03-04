Sons of the Forest lets you craft your own arrows, and to do that you’ll need stones, sticks, and feathers. The first two are easy to come by, but what about that last item? Just how do you get feathers in Sons of the Forest? Here’s the answer.

You Get Feathers by Killing Birds, But There’s a Trick to Getting Even More Feathers From Bigger Birds

In Sons of the Forest you get feathers by indulging in a bit of bird murder, or burder, which definitely isn’t a word we’ve just made up. There are two basic types of birds you’ll encounter playing the game — teensy little birds that look like they should be landing on a Disney princess’s finger, and bigger birds such as seagulls.

Kill either of these birds and you’ll get a handful of feathers. With the little birds, that’s all you get — a single puff of feathers and no meat. However, with the bigger birds, you can hit them two more times, and get two more lots of feathers each time. And, you can still harvest them for meat.

So What’s the Best Way to Get Feathers? Just Head Down to the Beach

The best way of getting feathers is to go to the beach and start hacking away at the seagulls. There are a lot of seagulls and they’ll happily land in front of you. You can kill them fairly easily with your hand axe, whereupon you can grab the feathers.

Then, hit them two more times for two more lots of feathers and, finally, harvest the meat. You can only carry so many feathers, but you should be able to fill your pockets in no time.

So if you want to know how to get feathers in Sons of the Forest, that’s the answer.