How to Get Free Daily Items in Honkai: Star Rail

If you’re like me and you’ve been playing a ton of Honkai: Star Rail, you’ve probably been trying to earn all the resources possible to get Warps and chase those sweet 5-star characters to add to your roster. There are lots of ways to earn rewards to spend, but the daily rewards from multiple sources are ones that you should pay particular attention to because if you miss them, then you’re missing out on a bunch of freebies that could have helped you level up or get that 5-star character! Here is how to get those free daily items and rewards in Honkai: Star Rail.

Best Sources of Free Daily Items & Rewards in Honkai: Star Rail

There are two sources of daily rewards you can currently get that you might have missed because they are outside of the game itself and are on two different websites, but don’t worry — you can use the same Honkai: Star Rail login for all of them. First up, we have the All-Stars Invite event, and you can complete some easy daily missions that award you free Warps to use on the site for items. These items go to your inventory, and then you can choose to redeem them to your account when you’re ready. From leveling items to Light Cones, I’ve gotten a bunch of free items from doing this event.

Next up, we’ve got the Honkai: Star Rail daily check-in website. Simply by logging in to this site and clicking the check-in day that you’re up to will net you some great rewards each day for a couple seconds’ effort, which will then be automatically sent to you in-game to make use of.

In addition to these daily rewards from the Honkai: Star Rail websites, there are a few sources of daily rewards to make sure you claim in-game as well. If you go to your Travel Log, on the first tile you’ll find the “A World Beyond” daily event where you can claim free Star Rail Special Passes that you can use in the current Character or Event Warps. These are a must-get because they are pretty valuable, worth more than a couple of dollars each.

Another source of rewards to keep in mind is from the battle pass-style system Nameless Honor. If you open the Nameless Honor menu and navigate to the second tab, you’ll find a daily login reward there as well to help you level up the Nameless Honor and claim the Nameless Gift items.

That covers it for the main sources of daily rewards and free items to snap up each day in Honkai: Star Rail, so make sure you pick them up to maximize the resources you have to use and get the best chance at getting some cool new characters!