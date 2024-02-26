Category:
How to Get Iron Ore in Nightingale

Zhiqing Wan
Published: Feb 25, 2024 11:10 pm
Image Source: Inflexion Games

Much like most other modern survival games you’ll play today, you’ll eventually reach a point in Nightingale where you’ll need to acquire better resources to craft better gear. Fail to do that, and you might hit a wall in terms of progression. Here’s how to get Iron Ore in Nightingale.

Nightingale Iron Ore Location

Weirdly enough, ore nodes are surprisingly difficult to find in Nightingale. In our playthrough, we had trouble finding them in the Forest and Desert biomes, and it quickly became clear that they could be farmed more easily in the Swamp biome.

To get Iron Ore, head into the Swamp biome by playing a realm card at the portal. Once you’re in, check your map and head for the coastal areas. You’ll find plenty of ore nodes along the water by the coast, including nodes for Iron Ore, as well as other valuable metals like Zinc.

Use your Simple Mining Pick to mine the Iron Ore nodes and your inventory will get filled up in no time. It should be possible to find nodes along the coast in other biomes as well, but in our experience, they just seem to spawn a lot more frequently in the Swamp biome.

Do be wary of the swamps themselves, though, as they can infect you with diseases, making this biome a bit of a challenge to survive in.

What Iron Ore Is Used For

Once you’ve loaded up on your Iron Ore, it’s time to smelt them. Head back to your camp and build a Simple Smelter if you haven’t already, then fill it up with Iron Ore to produce Iron Ingots.

The Iron Ingots will open up a whole new world of crafting possibilities for your in Nightingale, giving you access to even better weapons and equipment.

And that’s how to get Iron Ore in Nightingale. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad first came home with Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].