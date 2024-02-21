Best Starting Biome in Nightingale

Step aside, Palworld. The latest survival crafting game on the block is here in Nightingale, and it brings some unique twists to the genre with it. Foremost among these are the three different procedurally generated biomes you can visit – but which is best to begin your adventure in?

Recommended Videos

Biome Differences in Nightingale

There are currently three different biomes in Nightingale – Forest, Desert, and Swamp – each with their own unique properties and challenges. Knowing which to focus your time in while you try and survive – and even thrive – in the Fae wilds is important.

The tutorial will take you through each of these biomes to give you a little taste of what each has in store. But after that, it’s up to you to decide which biome is the best spot for starting your adventure in Nightingale. Once you clear the Swamp biome, the enigmatic Puck will allow you to select which biome you’d like to truly begin the adventure in.

Obtaining more realm cards and combining them with the biome cards will change many different things about the area you found yourself in; however, the base biome properties will remain the same. At the end of the tutorial, you’ll receive the Abeyance realm card, which will generate a realm with minimal danger when combined with a biome card. Thus, you only really have to choose which biome. The differences between them are:

The Forest biome features lush greenery and plenty of basic resources, such as wood, stone, plant fibers, and berries. There aren’t a lot of vicious enemies, other than some wolves, but there also aren’t a lot of rarer resources to collect for more complicated crafting recipes. It does feature hailstorms that will sap away your health quickly, but with simple shelters, you should weather those fine.

The Desert biome is – as you’d expect – a hot, sand-filled place that can be a challenge to traverse. Basic resources here are more limited except when near an oasis. Along rocky outcroppings, you’ll come across rarer minerals to mine. However, you’ll also have to constantly fend off overheating. Crafting a shelter or sticking near water is a must.

The Swamp biome features plenty of dangerous predators, yet at the same time, they have the largest abundance of resources for you to collect. The water here is dangerous to stand in – so obviously don’t do that – as it builds the disease debuff. Personally, I think it’s the best-looking biome – but I’m a sucker for murky autumn hues.

Related: How to Reset Infinite Craft

Best Starting Biome in Nightingale

Honestly, the best starting biome you select from Puck at the end of the tutorial comes down to preference, as all three will have minimal danger and will allow you to get a good grasp on the game mechanics. Of the three, the Forest biome seems the most chill; however, if you wish for a little bit more excitement and challenge, the Swamp biome provides that along with plenty of resources – just stay out of the water. I do not recommend the Desert biome, as the overheating makes it rather tiresome to gather, craft, and fight in.

Keep in mind that depending on the realm card you combine with each biome card, the area generated will play vastly differently, whether lush with green or murky with swamps. That said, for choosing your starter area, this is all you need to know to begin your adventure as a Realmwalker.

And that’s the best starting biome in Nightingale.

Nightingale is available on PC.