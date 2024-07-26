How to Get Morel in Once Human

Finding Morel Mushrooms in Once Human can feel like searching for a needle in a haystack, but the reward is well worth the effort. These rare fungi are essential for crafting some high-powered foods. Here’s how to get them.

How Do You Find Morel Mushroom Seeds in Once Human?

Morel Mushrooms aren’t like your regular plants in Once Human. You can’t just pluck them from the ground. Instead, you need to find their seeds and cultivate them. Here’s how:

Explore High-Level Areas: Morel seeds are scattered across the six regions of Nalcott. The Securement Silo in Red Sands is a notable hotspot. Here, you can often find Morel seeds in storage lockers and containers.

Search Morphic Crates: These often yield a few Morel seeds. You can use Deviants such as Growshroom or Fetch A Lot Bunny to help you farm these seeds quickly.

Check Specific Locations:

73 Source Extraction Point: Located north of a teleportation tower, this area is great for finding Morel seeds. Clear out the chemists and search white cabinets and containers for seeds.

Sunshine Farm: Found north of the Forsaken Monolith, this Once Human location offers numerous containers with chances of finding Morel seeds. Despite the high-level mobs, it’s worth the effort for the rewards like special plastic.

Setting Up Your Morel Mushroom Farm

Once you’ve gathered some seeds, it’s time to set up your farm. Follow these steps:

Unlock Essential Tools: Access the Logistics tab in your Memetics menu to unlock items such as the Compost Bin, Planting tool, and Plant Boxes.

Craft Fertilizer: Use the supplies workbench to craft fertilizers. Yield-boost fertilizers are particularly useful for multiplying rare seeds. Convert spoiled food into fertilizer using compost bins.

Set Up Planter Boxes: Place your planter boxes outside for natural lighting and occasional rain. Monitor the water levels, keeping the indicators in the green or blue zones for optimal growth. Add fertilizer to boost yield and water regularly using boiled water.

Growing and Harvesting Morel Mushrooms in Once Human

Positioning: Place the planter boxes outdoors where Deviants like the Growshroom can autonomously manage the harvesting.

Maintenance: Water the plants periodically with boiled water and ensure they are fertilized properly.

Harvesting: After setting up, wait a while and periodically check on the plants to cultivate a thriving Morel Mushroom garden.

Benefits of Morel Mushrooms

Morel Mushrooms are not just for looks; they offer a wide selection of high-value items like Canned Seafood in Oil, which gives great benefits toward Mining or Logging productivity in Once Human.

Final Tips

Use Deviants: Deviants such as Growshroom can help automate the harvesting process, so you should use them to speed things up.

Maintenance: Regularly check on your plants and ensure they are well-watered and fertilized for optimal growth.

Explore Regularly: Keep exploring higher-level regions and completing Morphic Crates in search of Morel seeds.

Once Human is available now.

