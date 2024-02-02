How to Get Nails in Palworld

Nails are an important crafting resource in Palworld and are integral to assembly line production. As you get further into the game, you’ll need a constant influx of nails, so in this guide, we’ll cover the best way to ensure you stay stocked up on nails in Palworld.

As you level up your base, collect more Pals, and unlock new crafting recipes from the Technology Tree, you’ll have plenty of weapons, furniture, and even full-on crafting assembly lines. You’ll need a bunch of resources to make all of these, but good old-fashioned nails are one of the key resources you’ll need if you want your Pals to assemble guns in your factory!

Setting Up an Automatic Nail Farm in Palworld

To start making nails in Palworld, you’ll need either a Primitive Workbench, High-End Workbench, or a Production Assembly Line you can dedicate to making nails. Nails are crafted from Ingots, which you create by refining Ore in a Furnace. To automate a process for getting a constant source of nails, you’ll first need to create a process for getting Ingots automatically.

Set up a base near a bunch of ore deposits and assign your best miners to work on mining it. Ensure you have plenty of storage chests nearby for them to deposit the ore into. Powerful pals like Anubis are amazing to use for this, as they are incredibly good miners. The next step will be to have the ore smelted in your Furnace. Once the Ore has been mined, you can assign it to your Furnace where you want to make Ingots. You’ll need to assign a Pal with the Kindling skill to smelt them, though. Most fire-type Pals will have this trait, so use your Pal with the highest Kindling trait to get it done quickly.

Now that you’ve got your source of Ingots to make the nails, you can assign Pals with good Handling skills to the assembly line to produce the nails automatically.

That’s all there is to setting up an automatic nail farm in Palworld. Creating these automated assembly lines is well worth the time, as it can make your life much easier when you need nails and Ingots.

Palworld is available now on PC and Xbox Series X|S.