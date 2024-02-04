While completing the Alchemist’s quest line in Enshrouded, nitrate is one of the last crafting recipes you will receive. However, getting nitrate is a process that won’t be completed until players are well into the game.

In Enshrouded, nitrate is an explosive compound that can be used by those who have rescued the Alchemist, summoned them at the base, and built an alchemist’s lab. The material can be used to craft explosives or to power offensive spells like Shroud Meteor, and also towards considerably more peaceful uses, like crafting fertilized farm soil. Here’s how to craft nitrate in Enshrouded.

How to Get Nitrate in Enshrouded

Player at the Kindlewastes

After freeing the Alchemist at the Ancient Vault in the Springlands region, players can summon him at their base using the Summoner’s Staff, provided they have built a shelter for him. The Alchemist’s final quest will allow players to build an alchemist’s lab, sending them into the Kindlewastes. After crafting the alchemist’s lab, players will receive a list of crafting recipes to use at it, among them nitrate.

To produce five portions of nitrate, players need to gather five portions of sand, five portions of salt, one portion of wood acid, and one alchemical base. Salt is the easiest of these ingredients to acquire, found in the Egerton salt mines just west of the Ancient Spire in the Springlands or the saline quarry. Sand is a bit trickier to come across, requiring players to travel to the Kindlewastes. Once you arrive, however, sand is plentiful, provided you have a pickaxe to mine it from the ground in the region.

Wood acid can be crafted at a charcoal kiln, with the crafting recipe to build it acquired from the Blacksmith as part of their quest line. With a charcoal kiln completed, players will need 15 wood logs and three portions of dirt to craft wood acid at this workstation. An alchemical base can be crafted at an alchemy station, another workplace obtained from the Alchemist through a quest completed in the Nomad Highlands. With this in place, players can craft an alchemical base with one portion of water, one portion of shroud liquid, one shroud spore, and one mycelium. So, nitrate isn’t the most straightfoward recipe to craft, but it certainly is well worth the effort.