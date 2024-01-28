The new survival game Enshrouded places a heavy emphasis on crafting, which involves a number of resources. Among the most valuable resources in Enshrouded is sand, which is a primary ingredient in many important crafting recipes.

The fantasy world of Enshrouded features several areas with distinct ecosystems and unique crafting supplies in each of them. This is true for sand, which is only available towards the end of the game and comes alongside plenty of sand-based recipes. Here is how to get sand in Enshrouded and some of the things it can be used for.

How to Get Sand in Enshrouded

Sand is found in the Kindlewastes region, the fifth and final area in the game, which consists of a sweeping desert featuring a handful of mountains and the imposing Ancient Spire. To access the Kindlewastes, players need to upgrade their Flame Altar to level four, which will also allow them to harvest sand, which is plentiful in the region. Additionally, as with many materials that need to be mined, a pickaxe is needed to gather sand.

Player mining for sand

Once in the Kindlewastes and with a pickaxe in hand, players can simply mine for sand directly from the ground. As such, it’s quite an abundant material. Given how late in the game players gain access to the Kindlewastes, sand-based recipes are few and far between — but they are still important. Most notably, sand can be combined with charcoal to create glass, another major crafting resource. Here are some other important sand recipes to keep in mind: