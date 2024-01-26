Knowing how to get metal scraps in Enshrouded is important in the early stages of the game because, without it, you’ll find your technological options limited. But you need to be able to farm this item to upgrade your weapons, armor, and gadgets, so let’s discuss how to get them.

Recommended Videos

How to Get Metal Scraps in Enshrouded

There are a few ways to get Enshrouded metal scraps, and while you can access most of those in the early game, there are definitely safer and more dangerous options, depending on how much equipment you have to hand and how confident you are in your prowess in battle. Since you should always take the easy wins when they’re available, let’s talk about hitting things that won’t hit back.

So, there are some percentages at work, but when you destroy items in Enshrouded, there’s a chance that they drop some of the materials they’re made of. A lot of things are made using metal in the opening areas of Enshrouded, which means that if you just go around the ruins in the first area, you’ll be able to slowly accrue metal scraps as you go. It’s not the most exciting way of doing things, but it is a lot safer than the second most reliable way to get metal scraps in Enshrouded.

Related: How to Pause Your Game in Palworld

The second method is to find and kill enemies called Scavengers. These enemies come in a few different flavors, but you’ll come across at least one on the Braelyn Bridge once you’ve gone through the Shroud below it and crossed over. They have a few settlements dotted around the area that you can raid and take on – just be careful, as while they’re not too tough on their own, if you get swamped by them, it can be very hard to come back from it.

You’ll be able to see them pretty clearly as they tend to wear hoods or spiky metal helmets. There are also some near the Blacksmith you rescue very early on as well, so there are plenty of chances to farm for metal scraps from them. They, along with the destructible objects, will respawn on their own given a few in-game days, but you can also force a respawn by saving and reloading a few times, which seems to confuse the game enough to make it want to give you more items, and we love that for you.

And that’s how to get metal scraps in Enshrouded.

Enshrouded is available on PlayStation, PC, and Xbox.