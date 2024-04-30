Where to Find the Cineas Local Legend in Genshin Impact

A staple in each new Fontaine area in Genshin Impact is bringing new Local Legends to the game as powerful, optional opponents, as was the case for Cineas. Finding it is the easy part – besting it in combat is no easy task.

How to Find the Cineas Local Legend in Genshin Impact

Cineas, introduced in version 4.6 of Genshin Impact, can be found in the Clivus Capitolinus area of the Sea of Bygone Eras Region of Fontaine. This stronger-than-usual Vishap is seen as soon as you open its underground cave. Like other legends, it boasts a huge HP bar.

To reach it, you must first complete the region’s World Quest “Canticles of Harmony”. Head to any nearby Waypoint and have Scylla clear the way for you. Interact with the magical whale and point yourself in the direction indicated in the map below. The previously locked area will reveal a passage that you can go through, unlock an extra Teleport and fight Cineas.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

How to Defeat the Cineas Local Legend in Genshin Impact

Cineas is much like a regular Vishap enemy, so beware of losing your energy. It has an extra attack that imbues itself with a special Hydro shield. When it uses this move, it also gets a surrounding aura that deals insane damage to whoever steps in. The best options are to bring heavy shielders or to use long-distance characters to avoid direct contact.

I went with an Aggravate team consisting of Zhongli, Yae Miko, Nahida and Fischl. The Vishap occasionally hitting me didn’t bother me as I never lost HP due to Zhongli’s almost flawless protection. This team’s also not that Burst-reliant, so it’s not a problem to lose a bit of energy here and there. Yae and Nahida will always have some damage uptime.

Alternatively, bow users such as Ganyu, Lyney, and Tighnari will also do wonders here. Just don’t bring any Hydro characters, as they won’t do much against Cineas’s shield halfway through the battle. If not bringing heavy shields, powerful healers are also welcome. It’s okay if you bring a Hydro healer, as they won’t be hitting Cineas anyway.

Screenshot by The Escapist

You get the “Cineas” achievement for putting it down for the first time, just like with all of the other legends around the Hydro region. You also get a 10-Primogem chest on top of that, so consider yourself a bit lucky! It respawns the next day, so you can later return to test out the damage you got from grinding your Arlecchino artifacts.

Genshin Impact is available on PlayStation, PC, iOS, and Android.

