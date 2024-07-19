Does Dungeons of Hinterberg Have A Photo Mode?

Dungeons of Hinterberg is the perfect type of game to have a photo mode, but if you’ve just started playing, you may have noticed that there isn’t an option for it. Is it something that’s unlocked later, or is it just not available at all?

How To Unlock Photo Mode in Dungeons of Hinterberg

Screenshot by The Escapist.

If you’re hoping to unlock and use photo mode, you need to use the Social function in Dungeons of Hinterberg to your advantage. After clearing out the Abandoned Mine, you’ll return to the town of Hinterberg and speak with Alex. She’ll let you know that you really should start interacting with the people around town, and paging through the Journal she writes in will instruct you to speak with Travis. Yes, the same Travis who was so broodingly standing at the entrance of the Abandoned Mine.

Screenshot by The Escapist.

As mentioned in the Abandoned Mine, as well as a quick peek at the map, we’ll find this #sadboi hanging out in front of the Krampusbar. Speaking with him will prompt him to ask if you’d like to spend the evening with him regarding an interview about your experience in the dungeon. As insufferable as he is, you need to at least hang out with him once if you want to access Photo Mode. Go through your paces and, at the very end of your conversation, you’ll unlock the Photo Mode.

How To Activate Photo Mode in Dungeons of Hinterberg

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Once you’ve obtained the Photo Mode option, enabling it is as simple as hitting down on the D-Pad on your controller of choice. Once inside, you’ll have a variety of different tweaks that you can make. While not as in-depth as some Photo Modes offered by other games, it’s still very versatile and can be used in a variety of different ways.

Screenshot by The Escapist

And yes, if you’re hoping to capture your greatest fighting triumphs, it can be used while in combat, too. Now that you’ve unlocked and are ready to use Photo Mode, prepare yourself to make some fantastic memories.

Dungeons of Hinterberg is available to play now.

