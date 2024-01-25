There can be a lot going on in Palworld, especially when you’ve got an enraged mammoth-like Pok, er, Pal coming after you. So, if you’re wondering how to pause your game in Palworld, here’s what you need to know.

How to Pause Your Game in Palworld

How do you pause your game in Palworld? Officially, you don’t. Like Baldur’s Gate 3, there is no way currently to pause the action. If you go to any of the menus, whether that’s the build menu, your character screen, or so forth, time ticks on. So, if you’re in trouble in-game, your choice is to either deal with it or exit to the main menu, which should save your game. And if you’ve just got something else you need to do, exiting is the best option.

It’s possible that since this is an Early Access game, a pause facility will be added later on, but as of the time of writing, there is no official way to pause the game in Palworld. Why? It may have something to do with the way the game is set up for co-op, but I’ve yet to see Pocketpair comment on the issue. It’s dealing with a different controversy, after all.

How to Pause Palworld Using Windows

So you can’t pause your game in Palworld officially? Is there a way around it? Yes, but it only works on PC, and it’s a bit fiddly. If you hit the Windows key and R at the same time, you’ll get the “run” box up. Type RESMON into the box and hit enter or click okay. This will bring up the Resource Monitor.

Look around in the Processes list for any mention of Palworld, then right-click on it and choose Suspend Process. This will pause the game. Now, to resume, go back to that window, right-click, and choose Resume Process.

You could, conceivably, set up a script to do this. But since you’re stopping Palworld in its tracks, this could have side effects such as crashing the program entirely.

And that’s how to pause your game in Palworld.

Palworld Early Access is available now.