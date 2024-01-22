How to Get & Farm Ore in Palworld

Collecting resources quickly becomes an essential part of the Palworld experience. Yes, capturing Pals is fun, but getting the most out of the game takes a lot more work. Here’s how to get and farm Ore in Palworld.

How to Get Ore in Palworld

Once you get your Base up and running in Palworld, you’ll quickly realize that you’ll need to spend a lot of time gathering resources. Whether it’s grabbing Wood or Stone, you’ll need these items to get your operation firing on all cylinders. And Ore is one of the most important resources, as it’s essential when making Ingots, which have all sorts of purposes.

In order to get Ore in Palworld, players will need to craft a Pickaxe, which is a pretty simple process. Once that’s done, players will just have to locate the large orange rock formations around the world and start going to town. However, that’s not the most efficient way to get the job done.

How to Farm Ore in Palworld

In order to farm Ore quickly, players should craft a Metal Pickaxe, which is unlockable at level 11 and requires 15 Stone, 20 Wood, and five Ingots. That may sound like a bit much, but it will make the mining process much easier. The Ore will pile up quickly, and if there are enough rocks near the base, players will not have to worry about constantly traveling the world to find the resource. They can just focus on which Pals are getting the best Palworld guns.

Palworld Early Access is available now.