Best Guns in Palworld & How to Get Them

Palworld has earned the cheeky description of Pokemon with guns, a comparison that is certainly not inaccurate. As players arm their growing number of Pals, there are plenty of guns to choose from, so we’ve rounded up the very best and outlined how to get them.

Pals can be armed with a variety of weapons, including explosives, melee weapons, bow-and-arrow-type projectile weapons, and guns. Guns can be constructed once players reach a certain technological skill level and have the necessary crafting materials to do so. Here’s everything you need to know to help you field the deadliest and cutest army in the land.

Handgun

Player holds a handgun

Among the easiest guns to construct in Palworld is the handgun, and it’s also one of the best weapons in the game. While a makeshift handgun does more damage per shot than a handgun, even in its base state, the handgun offers a faster firing rate and larger shot capacity than its cruder counterpart. Rarer handgun schematics provide players with handguns that do greater base damage than the makeshift handgun, making them superior in every way.

Players need a technological skill of at least 29, along with 50 ingots, oil, and 15 high-quality Pals to create handguns. After this, one ingot and one unit of gunpowder can be used to manufacture handgun bullets to keep your Pals locked and loaded. While human NPCs armed with handguns drop handgun bullets upon their death, it is important to note that the makeshift handgun’s coarse bullets will not work with a regular handgun.

Single-Shot Rifle

Player equips a single-shot rifle

For those looking for higher damage output and a better ability to take out targets at a wider range, the single-shot rifle is a fantastic weapon to use. Though the single-shot rifle packs a punch, its requirement to reload between shots slows down its firing rating considerably. Make sure to take this drawback into account when positioning Pals with single-shot rifles to defend the ranch.

Players need to have a technological skill of at least 36 to craft single-shot rifles, along with 5 pieces of polymer and 20 refined ingots per rifle. Polymer is a crafting component that itself can only be made when the player reaches a technological skill of 33, with high-quality Pal oil as its primary ingredient. Crafting rifle ammo takes two portions of gunpowder and a refined ingot to produce.

Double-Barrel Shotgun

Image via Pocketpair

When engaging at relatively close range, shotguns are a Pal’s best friend. The earliest shotgun players can unlock is the double-barrel shotgun, which inflicts massive damage to enemies that get close. They should be positioned on the ranch accordingly. True to its name, the double-barrel shotgun can only fire two shots before users are forced to reload, cutting into its firing rate.

Players need to have a technological skill level of at least 39, as well as seven pieces of polymer and 30 refined ingots to craft each double-barrel shotgun. Shotgun shells, meanwhile, require three portions of gunpowder and one refined ingot.

Pump-Action Shotgun

Survivor speaks while holding shotgun

Not too long after unlocking the ability to craft double-barrel shotguns, players gain access to the superior pump-action shotguns. Boasting a larger shot capacity, rarer schematics for the pump-action shotgun can improve its firing rate and damage output to make it even deadlier than its double-barreled counterpart. If a close-quarters assault or defense is in the cards, there are few guns better than the pump-action shotgun.

The minimum technological skill level needed to craft pump-action shotguns is 42, with each shotgun requiring 40 pieces of carbon fiber, 20 pieces of polymer, and 30 refined ingots. The pump-action shotgun utilizes the same ammo as the double-barrel shotgun, meaning that any spare ammo crafted for the double-barrel won’t go waste after unlocking the pump-action.

Assault Rifle

Pal runs with an assault rifle

The absolute best guns in Palworld (projectile explosives like rocket launchers notwithstanding) are the assault rifles, though players must progress significantly into the game to unlock them. Assault rifles offer a fantastic firing rate and stopping power that makes any fighting force armed with them enormously formidable. Because of their lethal quality, assault rifles can only be made at a weapon line factory and come with high manufacturing requirements.

As the most advanced gun in the game, assault rifles correspondingly need a higher technological skill level and manufacturing process to produce. Players need a skill level of at least 45, with 40 refined ingots, 10 pieces of polymer, and 30 pieces of carbon fiber to manufacture an assault rifle. Assault rifles take assault rifle ammo, which can be crafted with two portions of gunpowder and a refined ingot.