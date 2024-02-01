To make the very best weapons they can in Enshrouded, all Blacksmiths need access to the best equipment, such as the Crucible. Here’s where to find the Crucible in Enshrouded.

Where to Find the Crucible in Enshrouded

The Crucible isn’t like other items in Enshrouded in that, to collect it, you’ll have to kick off a quest. Once you acquire a Copper Bar, you’ll be able to speak to the Blacksmith, who’ll tell you that in order for him to do anything with your precious chunk of metal, he needs his Crucible. The good news is that he knows where to find it. The bad news is that it was stolen by a group of scavengers, and they’re unlikely to give it back without a fight.

To find the Crucible in Enshrouded, you’ll want to travel to the Mark of Sameth, a mine that can be found in Revelwood. Located in the northwestern part of Embervale, you’ll want to first travel to the Revelwood Ancient Spire and then set out West until you come across a mountain with a gigantic hole in it. For those of you without underground experience, that’s a mine.

Inside the caverns, you’ll encounter plenty of enemies, specifically the aforementioned scavengers and their pet wolves. While they may not be too tough, what they lack in strength, they make up for in numbers, so do your best to pick off as many as you can from afar before wading into the fray yourself.

Once the enemies have been dealt with, you’ll be free to explore what looks like a crack in the mountain littered with scaffolding. Make your way up by following the stairs, dispatching any Scavengers you may come across. Head into the biggest entrance you can find (it’ll be on the left of the camp), and follow it all the way through to the end, where you’ll find a crate that contains a Wizard’s Chest armor piece. Just beyond that, alongside a repair table, is a pile of rubble. Using your pickaxe, break it down, and you’ll find the Crucible in Enshrouded, glowing away like a summer’s day.

Picking it up will unlock the recipe for the Smelter, which can be built and placed back at your base. With this structure, the Blacksmith will be able to craft all manner of metal items and structures, so I highly recommend tracking down the Crucible as soon as you can. The gear that it unlocks will be a substantial step up from what you’ve been using, so if you want to continue exploring Embervale, you best get to it.

Enshrouded is available on PlayStation, PC, and Xbox.