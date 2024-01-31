Of all the resources available in the survival game Enshrouded, one of the more important ones that players can craft is Leather. However, unlocking the ability to craft leather in Enshrouded is a bit of an involved process. Here’s the step-by-step process to get leather in Enshrouded.

How to Get Leather in Enshrouded

The tanning station

There are several steps to be able to craft Leather in Enshrouded, which itself is used by the Hunter, who can be unlocked in the game, to craft several items from it as players improve their base and gear. Even after rescuing the Hunter, players will need to undergo several more steps and gather additional resources if they want to craft leather.

After rescuing the Hunter from the Nomad Highlands, she will give you the “In Need of a Tanning Station” quest. This quest is done at Raven’s Keep, which is just below the Blazing Rock Trading Outpost. This culminates in the player recovering the tanning station from Lupa’s Liar, and players should be prepared to fight a number of formidable enemies along the way. Players need to be at least Level 20 in order to access Lupa’s Liar and complete the quest.

After completing the Enshrouded quest, players will be able to craft a Tanning Station back at their own base and prepare to get some Leather. To craft a Tanning Station, players need ten Wooden Planks, four Nails, ten lumps of Clay, and ten portions of Tar. With a Tanning Station completed, players can then use it to craft Leather, with ten pieces of Leather requiring ten Dried Furs, 20 portions of Salt, and two Ammonia Glands across approximately 15 minutes. Leather can then be given to the Hunter so that she can craft various items for the player at their request.

And that’s how to get leather in Enshrouded.

Enshrouded is available on PlayStation, PC, and Xbox.