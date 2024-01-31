If you want a fortress that will be able to withstand the horrors of Embervale, you’ll need to reinforce your materials. Here’s how to get Fired Brick in Enshrouded.

How to Get Fired Brick in Enshrouded

While Fired Brick may be one of the most important resources in Enshrouded, given what it allows players to construct further down the tech tree, it’s not all that clear what you need to create the material. If you want a wealth of Fired Bricks at your disposal, you’ll want to gather up plenty of wood logs and clay. The former is fairly simple to acquire; if you’ve played any kind of survival-crafting game, then you know that all you need to do to harvest wood is chop down some trees. The latter material is a little harder to track down, but fortunately, it’s fairly common.

You should be able to gather plenty of clay around the Revelwood area. Keep an eye out for its brown/orange tinge when you walk past a boulder or small cleft in the landscape. It usually spawns in abundance, and all you need to harvest it is a trusty pickaxe. Swing away, and soon you’ll have plenty of clay at your disposal.

With both of those ingredients in tow, you’ll want to construct a Kiln. It’s a simple investment of 20 stones, and once it’s been built, simply add your logs and clay together to create the Fired Brick in Enshrouded. An essential component when it comes to building a decent fortress, Fired Brick is used to construct several key structures, including the Smelter, allowing players to work with metal, and the Alchemy Station, which is used to develop all kinds of potions that make surviving Embervale much easier.

On a cozy level, Fired Brick is also required to build the various fireplaces available in Enshrouded. While that may not seem all that important, it’s necessary to have a source of warmth in your base if you’re hoping to gain the Rested buff whenever you go to sleep. It’s all very well having a roof and a bed, but without the comfort of a blazing hearth, you’ll never be able to rest easily. Taking it even further, Fired Brick is required to turn any fireplace into an oven, a structure that allows players to cook food to gain even more buffs when out exploring the Shroud.

And that’s how to get Fired Brick in Enshrouded.

Enshrouded is available on PlayStation, PC, and Xbox.