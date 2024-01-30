Where to Find the Carpenter in Enshrouded

The fantasy survival game Enshrouded has a number of specialized artisans to take advantage of, including the Carpenter. The Carpenter can craft valuable furniture for players to decorate their homes — if they can find him!

More than just providing the player with exclusive furniture, the Carpenter comes with their own quest line, with even more unlockable rewards. Simply put, reaching the Carpenter is something players should do to get the most out of Enshrouded. Here are the Carpenter’s locations for those looking to enjoy his unique services.

Carpenter Locations in Enshrouded

After awakening the Alchemist relatively early in the main quest line, the player will eventually receive another quest, “Carpentry Assistance,” from him. To begin the quest, players can either fast travel to the Ancient Spire in the Low Meadows or proceed west from their base beyond the Saline Quarry. With a pickaxe in hand, players should visit the town of Morwenna.

It’s worth keeping in mind for later that north of the town is a small camp containing the text, “These Lands,” which is part of the Carpenter’s own quest line. For now, though, head east from Morwenna (as seen on the map below) to find the entrance to the Ancient Vault, where the Carpenter is located. Be prepared for fights both at the entrance and inside the Vault, including some that require ranged weapons to defeat.

Carpenter Ancient Vault location

Make sure to destroy the nests that you encounter as you proceed through the Vault to stop beetles from continuously spawning and give yourself a slightly easier time. Battle through Shrouded monsters and beetles to find a grate against a stone wall that can be climbed. On the ledge at the top of the grating, on the opposite wall from the edge, is a wall that can be demolished with a pickaxe.

Progressing beyond the collapsed wall, players will find a room defended by a lone mage, with a pod on the southern side of the chamber. After defeating the mage, the player will discover the Carpenter’s soul inside the pod.

After returning to base camp, players can use the Soul Summoner staff to summon the Carpenter to their home. As a caveat, the Carpenter needs to be sheltered, so be sure to place yourself accordingly when summoning the Carpenter. From there, players will receive his initial crafting recipes and quest line. Afterwards, you can begin to unlock his more powerful items, from upgraded doors and windows to special furniture and magical storage boxes.