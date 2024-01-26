Knowing how to get Resin in Enshrouded will help speed things up as you begin your journey in this unique survival game. There are plenty of resources to worry about, but Resin is one you’ll keep coming back to, so knowing how to acquire it is huge.

Recommended Videos

How to Get Resin in Enshrouded

Resin is a bit odd in Enshrouded, as it’s not something that drops as a primary resource from anything, instead being a byproduct of sorts from another resource. Thankfully, that other resource is Wood, and given that you always need Wood, just like in any survival game, having Resin be a byproduct of that is absolutely massive.

So, to get Resin, you just need to chop down trees. The best part about this is that every single tree seems to drop Resin as part of the process of cutting it down, which means that, while it may not be as bountiful as Wood or Stone, you’re still going to be getting a fair bit as long as you don’t mind putting on a flannel shirt and committing to the bit of lumberjacking. We do very much recommend building an axe as soon as you can to actually speed the process up, though, because otherwise, you’ll find that it takes an awful lot of time just to get your hands on Resin, and that’s just not worth it.

Related: Palworld Already Has a Pokémon Mod – And It Looks as Great as It Sounds

Resin is worth getting, too, because not only can you use it to create magical staves, which we all love, let’s be honest, but it also can “Strengthen the Flame” at your base, which grants all sorts of bonuses to your base and character.

And that’s how to get Resin in Enshrouded.

Enshrouded is available on PlayStation, PC, and Xbox.