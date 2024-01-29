If you’re looking for how to get Shroud Wood in Enshrouded, then we can help you out. With so many resources in the game and you needing to find basically all of them to progress, knowing how to get specific ones is essential.

How to Get Shroud Wood in Enshrouded

Shroud Wood is an essential material for a lot of the first load of tools. You’ll need it to make a Glider and a Grappling Hook, for example, which can make traversing the wide world of Enshrouded not only easier but also serve as essential tools for some sections as well. Because of this, knowing where to get Shroud Wood in Enshrouded is very important, and the good news is that it’s probably exactly where you’d expect.

You can find Shroud Wood in Enshrouded by going into shroud areas and then chopping up some trees. You can actually do this by hand if you want, but given that the shroud enforces a time limit, we thoroughly recommend using an axe. Axes make chopping down trees a lot faster, which also means that getting the resources contained within those trees is also a lot faster.

There are a few little pockets of shroud near the starting area of the game, but the best place to farm Shroud Wood is the area below the bridge that you’ll be journeying under a few times at the beginning of your journey. You’ll eventually be able to skip over this bridge once you’ve built yourself a grappling hook, but you can’t do that without Shroud Wood, so we recommend getting used to making trips into the shroud here and familiarizing yourself with not only the environment but also the kinds of enemies that can appear here as well, as you’ll need to master battles against them.

And that’s how to get Shroud Wood in Enshrouded.

Enshrouded is available on PlayStation, PC, and Xbox.