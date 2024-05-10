Little Kitty, Big City, a cat in a supermarket, standing on some fruit.
How to Get the ‘And Stay Out’ Trophy in Little Kitty, Big City

Published: May 10, 2024 12:10 pm

Little Kitty, Big City is a silly, silly game and hit has some genuinely entertaining trophies to unlock. To give you a head start in your quest to be the most ridiculous moggy, here’s how to get the And Stay Out trophy in Little Kitty, Big City.

How to Get the And Stay Out Trophy in Little Kitty, Big City

To get the And Stay Out trophy in Little Kitty, Big City, you need to get yourself thrown out of a shop. There’s an easy way to get this trophy early on, along with two other trophies in the same shop. Here’s what to do.

  • After getting past the puddles, to the first open area of the game, find the small supermarket with a cat sleeping in front of it.
  • Talk to the cat and they’ll tell you to smash the jars in the same shop.
  • Climb up to one of the jam jars and smash it.
  • But instead of running, hang around and the angry owner will grab you and take you out of the shop.
  • The And Stay Out trophy is now yours!

There’s no penalty for being caught, so you can go back in and get the other two jam jars, so don’t worry about that.

How to Get the Fruit Fall Trophy in Little Kitty, Big City

While you’re there, you can also nab the Fruit Fall trophy. Here’s how to get it:

  • Go to the bananas, and pick one up.
  • Either out to the street and drop it in the path of a pedestrian or drop it in the shopkeeper’s path.
  • They’ll fall, and you’ll get the Fruit Fall Trophy

How to Get the Killer Kitty Trophy in Little Kitty, Big City

The third trophy you can get at that location in Little Kitty, Big City is the Killer Kitty Trophy. Don’t worry, there’s no actual murder involved. Instead, do the following:

  • Go behind the counter.
  • Pick up the scissors.
  • With the scissors in your mouth, run around behind the shopkeeper.
  • That’ll earn you the Killer Kitty trophy.

That’s how to get the And Stay Out trophy in Little Kitty, Big City, as well as two others.

Little Kitty, Big City is available now.

Little Kitty Big City
Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen is a freelance contributor at The Escapist and has been with the site since 2020. He returned to writing about games following several career changes, with his most recent stint lasting five-plus years. He hopes that, through his writing work, he settles the karmic debt he incurred by persuading his parents to buy a Mega CD. Outside of The Escapist, Chris covers news and more for GameSpew. He's also been published at such sites as VG247, Space, and more. His tastes run to horror, the post-apocalyptic, and beyond, though he'll tackle most things that aren't exclusively sports-based. At Escapist, he's covered such games as Infinite Craft, Lies of P, Starfield, and numerous other major titles.