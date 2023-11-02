Playing as Saga in Alan Wake 2, you can get your hands on a Taken-ventilating crossbow. But it’s not as easy as picking it up off a shelf, there’s more to it than that. If you’re wondering what, here’s how to get the crossbow in Alan Wake 2.

Here’s Where and How to Get The Crossbow in Alan Wake 2

You can’t get the crossbow until a few hours into Alan Wake 2. There’s a point where you have to head to Watery, to get an item I’m not going to spoil. That involves walking through the town, through the forest, to Coffee World and so on.

Once you’ve passed through the town and started going around the broken bridge, you’ll eventually run into a safehouse, and near that safehouse is a target range and a cult stash.

To open the cult stash, which is where the crossbow is, you need to figure out the code. Look at the the target range and you’ll see a lot of numbers, some with arrows in them. You need to find the targets which have arrows in them and note those numbers and how many arrows are in each. You should find three.

Now, arrange the code like this.

1 arrow in target – first number

2 arrows in target – second number

3 arrows in target – third number

For me, the code was 527, it could be different for you. Grab the crossbow but don’t move on just yet. Now, you can go back to those targets and pull the arrows out. Keep an eye out for arrows embedded in other places — all those arrows can be re-fired using your crossbow. Sadly, the ones you fire don’t seem to be reusable, they just vanish.

And that’s how to get the crossbow in Alan Wake 2. If you’re looking to hold more stuff in Alan Wake 2, here’s how to upgrade your inventory. We also have lots of other Alan Wake 2 guides to help you out, so feel free to check them out.