Collecting unique and prestigious items is one of the two most important goals in The Hunt: Mega Edition, with getting all 25 Mega Tokens being the first and most important. In this guide, we will tell you how to get the Node Armor Pauldrons in The Hunt: Mega Edition Roblox game.

Node Armor Pauldrons Puzzle Guide in The Hunt

To complete this special task, you must first acquire the Mega Token number 7 and resolve the previous seven event games in The Hunt: Mega Edition. Mega Token #7 can be obtained in the World // Zero game, and here’s how to claim World // Zero codes.

Step One: Go to the Block Zone

To get the Node Armor Pauldrons, go to The Hunt: Mega Edition Hub and use the teleport in the center. Visit the Block Zone and pass through the door with blue light shining out of it. Reminder: the Node Armor Pauldrons is a free item, unlike some others, so you don’t have to spend your precious Robux.

When you arrive, go through the door glowing blue. Once inside, dive through the left submerged opening and swim to the surface as soon as you can.

Then, jump into the pool of red liquid in front of you, swim forward, turn right, and keep swimming until you see an opening to the left. Get out of the water and pass through the opening, showing the rainbow waterfall in the room ahead.

How to Solve the Node Armor Pauldrons Puzzle

Now, it’s time to solve the puzzle. There are three types of puzzle difficulties you can go for, depending on your skill and the time you want to invest. You can dive straight into it and solve it in the expert mode, wait and solve it in the hard mode, or wait even longer and complete the puzzle in the easy mode.

If this sounds scary, do not be alarmed: even in expert mode, the puzzle is easy to solve. Your task is to push the blocks of different colors so they slide over all the key tiles on the floor. First, you must push the cubes over floor tiles marked with a key, and once you do it, your job is to slide one of the blocks over the tile with a lock on it.

Just be relaxed. The colors can overlap, and there are no limitations to which block you can use for a specific key or the lock. If you make a mistake, no worries, you can always press the reset button and start all over again.

An Example of Node Armor Pauldrons Puzzle

Below is an example of how to solve the Node Pauldrons Puzzle with easy difficulty. You can do it in only six moves, and here’s how.

Move number 1: Push the red block towards the white one, as shown in the picture.

Move number 2: Push the same red block towards the green one.

Move number 3: Push the same red cube towards the white one, as shown below.

Move number 4: Push the red block next to the white cube near the blue glow.

Move number 5: Push the red cube next to another red block nearby.

Move number 6: Push the red block away in the direction of the floor switch you must turn on.

When you solve the puzzle, you are ready to claim the item you need – Node Armor Pauldrons. Go through the door, collect your Node Armor Pauldrons by Roblox, and then use the portal to continue your hunt for the remaining Mega Tokens.

This looks and feels great, admit it!

Hope you enjoyed our guide on how to get Node Armor Pauldrons in The Hunt: Mega Edition. Before you leave, make sure to check out how to collect all codes in The Hunt: Mega Edition Roblox tournament. The lucky 10 winners are going to California in April to compete for one million dollars, so hurry up!

