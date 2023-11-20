Lethal Company sees you scavenging for scrap and dodging murderous beings. But, harrowing as the experience is, you can at least change your outfit. If you’re wondering how to get the Pajama Suit in Lethal Company, here’s the answer.

How and When to Get the Pajama Suit in Lethal Company

The good news is that you don’t have to spend any real money to get the Pajama Suit. Lethal Company isn’t crammed with massively overpriced microtransactions, unlike some games we could mention. Yes, I’m looking at you, Mortal Kombat 1.

The bad news is that you can’t just find it; you’re going to have to pay in-game money to get it, which means collecting an awful lot of scrap. You’ll need 900 credits to pay for the suit, which could take you quite some time.

However, once you’ve got enough credits, here’s what to do. Go to your ship and interact with the terminal. Type in ‘store’ to access the store and scroll down to the decorative items at the bottom. The pajama suit should be listed there. If not, it may have rotated out and you’ll need to wait for it to come back.

If it’s there, and you’re really sure you want it, type in ‘Pajama Suit’ and it’ll ask you to verify your purchase. Once you’ve bought the outfit, it’ll appear on your clothing rack. Now, interact with it (hold down the E key) and you and all of your teammates can wear it.

What Does the Pajama Suit Do in Lethal Company?

The Pajama Suit looks silly. That’s all. Like other decorative items in the game, it’s entirely cosmetic and it doesn’t alter your chance of monsters murdering you. So, given how expensive it is, you might want to think twice about buying it.

Yes, it’s a fun outfit, but there are so many other useful items you could buy first. I’d recommend only getting it if your team is well-equipped and flush with money. But, that’s the answer to how to get the Pajama Suit in Lethal Company.