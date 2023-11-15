How to Get Toxic Weapon Kills in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies (MWZ)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has a new action packed Zombies mode that features a suite of challenges and rewards. A lot of the challenges are tied to the mechanic of getting Toxic Weapon kills which can be confusing so we’ll be covering how to complete those challenges in this guide.

How to Achieve Toxic Weapon Kills in MW3 Zombies

You’ll come across various daily and camo challenges on the Zombies side of CoD: MW3 that will require you to get a certain amount of Toxic Weapon kills to complete the challenge. They don’t generally do a great job at explaining how that’s done however. The best way to ensure you’re able to get Toxic Weapon kills is to make use of Brain Rot Ammo and the Experimental Gas tactical grenade.

Brain Rot Ammo can be found throughout the map in MWZ by looking for Supply Crate drops. The loot contained in Supply Crates is random, so it can take a bit of time before you actually come across Brain Rot Ammo. If you do find some it becomes incredible easy to complete the challenges because it is essentially used like an attachment for your gun. You’ll be firing Toxic bullets while it’s in use and it will last the rest of your run in Zombies, which makes it very easy to get tons of Toxic Weapon kills.

Using the Experimental Gas tactical grenade is a more reliable method as you can have it equipped and ready to use every time you play Zombies. You’ll just need to unlock it in the Armory by completing daily challenges while it’s selected as an unlock you want. Once you’ve got it unlocked you can simply equip it in your Zombies loadouts to bring in with you. Now all you need to do is find some groups of Zombies roaming the map, hit them with the gas, and shoot them while they’re in the gas. This will result in some nice and easy Toxic Weapon kills for you.

That’s how you can go about getting Toxic Weapon kills to complete challenges in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. While getting Brain Rot Ammo from supply crates is one of the easiest ways to get a ton of Toxic Weapon kills in one match, it’s RNG based to find it. Focusing on unlocking and then using the Experimental Gas tactical grenades will guarantee you’ll always have a source of Toxic damage on hand to tackle those Toxic Weapon challenges.