An image of the Pokemon Eevee with an arrow pointing to its evolved form Umbreon
How to Get Umbreon in Pokemon GO

Published: Apr 24, 2024 11:26 am

Eevee is one of the most iconic Pokemon of all time. Not only is it incredibly cute, but it has more than a few evolutions, making it arguably the most versatile Pokemon in the series. Here’s how to get your hands on the Dark-type Eevee evolution, Umbreon, in Pokemon GO.

How to Get Umbreon in Pokemon GO

Umbreon preparing to attack in Pokemon. This image is part of an article about how to get Umbreon in Pokemon GO.

There are two ways to evolve an Eevee into Umbreon in Pokemon GO, and the first one should feel familiar to fans of the mainline games. Making Eevee your buddy and walking 10 km will open the door for it to evolve. However, before you use 25 Eevee Candy, you have to make sure it’s nighttime in the game. If the sun isn’t down and you try to evolve Eevee, you’ll end up with an Espeon instead of Umbreon.

Thankfully, for those who don’t want to worry about the time of day, there is another way to end up with an Umbreon that’s much simpler. After picking out the Eevee you want to evolve and acquiring the required amount of Eevee Candy, you can rename the Pokemon to “Tamao,” a nod to an episode of the Pokemon anime, and go through the evolution process like normal. However, it’s important to note that the renaming trick only works once per Eeveelution, meaning Umbreon cannot be acquired again this way.

Whether you’re just looking to add all the Eeveelutions to your Pokedex or want to add a powerful Dark-type to your team, that’s everything you need to know about how to get Umbreon in Pokemon GO. If you want to know what other names will evolve your Eeevee, here’s a Pokemon GO Eevee evolution guide.

Pokémon GO is available on iOS and Android.

