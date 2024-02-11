Skull & Bones doesn’t let you just murder a captain and steal his ship, you’ll be building ships yourself. One of the ingredients you need is wood, so if you’re wondering where and how to get it, here’s how to harvest acacia wood in Skull & Bones.

How to Harvest Acacia Wood in Skull & Bones

You won’t be following the usual survival game practice of punching trees to get wood in Skull and Bones. You will need a saw, which you can get from the carpenter. The game will guide you to him.

Step two is to find an acacia wood tree. You can see these on the map, represented by a tree symbol. You can see the symbol on the map below. Now, sail over towards that location in your ship and get ready to load your ship up with wood.

Step 3 is to sail close to the icon until you get the Harvest Acacia prompt (Triangle on the PS4). Here’s where it gets odd. You can’t step onto just any old island as you could in Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag, the game that Skull & Bones was originally an expansion for.

Instead, you harvest from within your ship. Once you’re close enough and you hit the Harvest Acacia key, you’ll be shown a minigame, the aim being to stop the saw (R2 on the PlayStation) in the green area. Yellow does work but you’ll get better results with green.

Once you’ve finished, you’ll have acacia wood and you’re ready to sail off. Beware, overloading your ship will slow it down, but you’ll need plenty of acacia wood early in the game. It’s a similar process to harvest many other materials. Sail up, hit the button, play the minigame and you’re good to go.

And that’s how to how to harvest acacia wood in Skull & Bones.