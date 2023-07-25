Oatchi, Pikmin 4’s canine helper, is just the best. He’ll drag things around for you, carry gems in his mouth, and take on enemies, and you can even ride around on his back. But what if he gets hurt? How do you handle your doggy pal losing a chunk of his energy bar? If you want to know how to heal Oatchi in Pikmin 4, here’s the answer.

Here Are Two Ways to Heal Oatchi in Pikmin 4

If Oatchi gets hurt, his health doesn’t just recharge. The good news is that, if his energy bar empties, he’s not dead. He’ll just take a break until he’s ready to rejoin you, at which point you can go up to him and get him to follow you again.

But that’s not much use if you’re trying to solve problems or gather items. So, to heal him, you need one of two things. You’ll need either a blob of yellow nectar or a scrummy bone.

You’ll find yellow nectar inside eggs and also some egg-carrying flying creatures. Once you’ve smashed one, select Oatchi and direct him to the yellow blog. He’ll eat it and get some health back.

To get scrummy bones, you’ll have to rescue the scientist from the caverns, and once you’ve done that, you’ll get the ability to make them. You will also get a bone when you upgrade Oatchi’s abilities.

Once you have a scrummy bone, hold down Y to access your backpack, select the bone, and then throw it near Oatchi. He’ll run and eat it. If he’s at full health, he’ll get a temporary health boost, marked by an extra yellow chunk on his energy meter.

