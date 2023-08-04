How to Highlight Objects in Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3’s full release is now here, and I can’t get enough of the D&D-style RPG goodness. If you’ve just picked up a copy and have started playing, there is a lot to learn and take in. There are endless sights to see, items spread all over the place to interact with, and tons of loot to be gathered. You won’t want to miss out on loot or important objects, so it’s worthwhile to know how to use the highlight function to make sure you’re keeping track of everything around you as you’re progressing through Baldur’s Gate 3.

Highlight Items So You Don’t Miss Out On Loot in BG3

The last thing you want to do is miss key items that could get you through a shortcut, open up a path to enter new areas, or connect with new characters. Luckily, there is a very simple and invaluable feature you should use constantly to highlight objects near you. This is done by holding down ALT (by default) on keyboard or the R3 button on a controller. Doing so will highlight a variety of objects nearby, including things you can interact with such as levers, things you can loot such as corpses or barrels, and even things you can harvest such as plants. I find myself using this to thoroughly check each area, and I’ve gotten myself a full backpack of loot by doing so!

That’s how you highlight objects in Baldur’s Gate 3. Don’t forget to use this handy feature to ensure you’re finding as much loot as possible—and especially when you’re looking for something you need to progress! And if you’re looking for more tips or advice on getting through the game, our full set of guides will surely have something to help.