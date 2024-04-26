How to Increase Affinity in Stellar Blade

Humanity might not have the best impression of the Colony or even Eve, but that doesn’t mean you can’t woo them over to your side. Here’s how to increase your affinity and relationship with vendors in Stellar Blade.

How to Level Up Relationships in Stellar Blade

One of the most important things you can do in Stellar Blade, beyond killing your enemies, is increase your affinity and relationship with vendors. Doing so will grant you access to new information, cosmetics, and even items.

And, fortunately, leveling up a vendor’s affinity and relationship in Stellar Blade is really quite simple. You just have to buy items from them. Each time you buy an item, the heart gauge you can find on the top right of their vendor menu will increase.

Each time you level up a vendor, more items will be available, which you can then purchase to level up the vendor again! Each vendor’s max affinity is three, at which point they’ll even share secrets or part of their backstory with you.

There are three vendors I’ve found that you can increase your affinity with:

Roxanne in Xion, beside the bulletin board.

Kaya in Xion, at the Sisters’ Junk Store.

D1g-G2R in the Scrap Plains of the Wasteland.

Reaching max affinity with Roxanne will give you access to five new Nano suits. Reaching max affinity with Kaya will unlock six pairs of earrings. Reaching max affinity with D1g-G2R will unlock eight pairs of glasses.

Is There Romance in Stellar Blade? – Answered

In a game like Stellar Blade, I think we can all agree that romance would be ideal. Who doesn’t want to have the serpentine Roxanne sweep you off your feet? Or Adam, I guess. He’s there, too. But the sad fact of the matter is that even though you can increase your relationship significantly with vendors, you can’t romance them.

Unfortunately, we’ll simply have to rely on Ao3 to scratch that itch. Or the endless stream of fanart on Twitter.

Stellar Blade is currently available on the PS5.

