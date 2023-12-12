If you’re tired of running out of the healing juices of dapophet pods, then you should really increase the size of your pockets. Here’s how to increase your Health Pouch in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

How to Increase Your Health Pouch in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Depending on the difficulty you selected upon starting your adventure in Frontiers of Pandora, you may find yourself dying quicker than you expect. Unfortunately, having only dapophet pods, the game’s source of on-the-flying healing, available at the start can be frustrating, especially when you’re so close to bringing down an RDA outpost, only to be thwarted at the last minute. Fortunately, there is a way to boost the amount of pods you can hold onto at any given moment, but you’ll need to sink some time into Avatar to actually get the upgrade.

Given the game’s emphasis on gear and crafting, it’s possible that many players may think that a bigger Health Pouch would need to be built by the player. That’s not actually the case, as the size of your dapophet pockets is actually determined by how you allocate your skill points. If you look at the skill tree labeled Survivor, you should notice two nodes entitled Larger Healing Pouch I and Larger Healing Pouch II, respectively. The first will take two Skill Points to unlock, while the second requires three, so expect to put in plenty of time building up your stash before you eventually have an opportunity to sink your hard-earned experience into those slots.

Aside from those two skill upgrades, there’s not actually any other way to boost your Health Pouch. If you’re struggling, I suggest completing the main campaign missions and side quests to quickly build up your Skill Points and purchasing those upgrades as soon as possible.