How to Kill Chainsaw Guy in Resident Evil 4 Remake

The Chainsaw Guy, also known as Dr. Salvador, is a human enemy in Resident Evil 4 with a bag on his head and a chainsaw in his hands. He is tough as nails and impossible to dissuade from turning your insides into jelly, but like everything else in the game, he can be killed. It will take quite a bit of doing to actually kill the chainsaw man in the Resident Evil 4 Remake, but it is possible. Here’s how.

What Does It Take to Kill Dr. Salvador, The Chainsaw Man in the Resident Evil 4 Remake

Killing the Chainsaw Guy is a matter of will, dexterity, and plenty of ammo. You can even kill him during the initial village encounter. Once he appears, either after you kill about half a dozen villagers or enter the two-story house to the left of the church, use the shotgun and grenades to deal as much damage as possible.

Remember that, once present, Dr. Salvador will pursue you no matter where you go until the bell rings or you kill him. In later areas, he will chase you to the edge of the encounter area and then a little further before giving up the chase entirely. Use his dogged determination against him, and try to line up long, straight sightlines.

As Dr. Salvador runs toward you, shoot him in the head as often as possible, but be sure to start running if he gets close. You can parry his chainsaw attack — especially with the help of the on-screen prompt — but doing so uses a fair bit of your knife’s durability and is impossible without a blade to counter his own. Shotgun blasts to the face are also a good way to deal massive damage, and if you risk one at point-blank range, you might also get a stun.

In your first fight against the chainsaw-wielding maniac, you won’t have much in the way of defensive options. However, as you progress and build a collection of ammo and weaponry, he’ll get easier to take down. If you’re running low on bullets or other defenses, you’ll want to prioritize Dr. Salvador over other enemies. The standard villagers and undead are dangerous, but none are as immediately threatening as the guy with the chainsaw.

In short, when Dr. Salvador appears, unload your rifle and pistol bullets as he approaches; use a shotgun as he gets close; use grenades for massive damage as able; melee when safe; run to regain space. Repeat these steps as many times as it takes to eliminate the chainsaw guy in Resident Evil 4. Upgrading your weaponry at the Merchant is also a great way to make these fights easier.

And if you’re looking for more advice on how to tackle the various enemies and puzzles in the Resident Evil 4 remake, be sure to check out our full range of guides.