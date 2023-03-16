Of the three Unforgivable Curses in the wizarding world of Hogwarts Legacy, Crucio, the torture spell, is arguably one of the most powerful. If you’re taking the journey down the path to become a powerful dark wizard, you’ll not want to miss your chance to learn this spell!

How to Learn the Unforgivable Curse Crucio in Hogwarts Legacy

In order to learn any of the Unforgivable Curses you’ll need to get buddy buddy with Sebastian Sallow, a companion from Slytherin house. His relationship questlines will present you opportunities to learn all three Unforgivable Curses as he pursues a cure for his cursed sister.

Crucio is the first curse that you’ll be able to to learn from him. The opportunity comes in the relationship quest called ‘In the Shadow of the Study.’ This quest will only become available after you have progressed through the main story far enough and completed the main story mission titled ‘The High Keep.’ There are also several earlier quests from Sebastian that you’ll need to have completed before this one becomes available.

The quest will see you entering a hidden location at Hogwarts called Slytherin’s Scriptorium alongside Sebastian and his friend Ominis Gaunt. You’ll have to work your way through a series of rooms and puzzles until you eventually come across a door that you can’t get through. In front of it, the word ‘crucio’ is etched into the floor. When talking to Sebsatian, he’ll offer to teach you the spell.

You can choose to learn it and have him cast it on you, or you can learn it and cast it on him; either of those dialogue choices will allow you to learn Crucio. If you choose not to learn it, you’ll have to wait until much later in the game for one more chance to learn the spell from him, so make sure you choose wisely!

After you learn how to cast Crucio in Hogwarts Legacy, don’t forget to have a look at the Dark Arts skill tree. There is a node that makes Crucio significantly more powerful, which is the one that spreads the curse mark (a debuff to enemies who are hit with a curse that causes them to take more damage) to enemies near the cursed target of your Crucio spell.

Using this as the first spell when starting combat followed by some basic spell strikes will set you up to deal a whole lot more damage to enemies. You can even combo this with Avada Kedavra later in the game with the Dark Arts skill that allows Avada Kedavra to chain kill all enemies that are curse marked!

That’s how you learn the Unforgivable Curse Crucio in Hogwarts Legacy. Now you can get out there and make sure those poachers really have a bad time coming up against you!