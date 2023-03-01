Avada Kedavra, also known as the Killing Curse, is one of the most powerful spells in all of Harry Potter lore. While it remains the most heinous of the three Unforgivable Curses, many Hogwarts Legacy players are excited to try their hand at the spell as a way to take out pesky enemies or embrace their Death Eater desires. But if players miss the chance to learn the spell from Sebastian Sallow, is there another chance to learn Avada Kedavra in Hogwarts Legacy?

You Have Another Chance to Learn Avada Kedavra Temporarily in Hogwarts Legacy at the Dark Arts Battle Arena

The only way to truly learn Avada Kedavra in Hogwarts Legacy requires you to pick it up from Sebastian Swallow, as well as follow a specific path to get here. We have a separate guide about how to get Avada Kedavra this conventional way.

For players who did not take the Slytherin House or chose to turn in Sebastian without learning the curse, they can access Avada Kedavra in the Dark Arts Battle Arena, though this is only available if you purchased the Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition or purchased the Dark Arts Pack DLC. By entering the battle arena, the player will have Avada Kedavra in their palette of spells (along with Imperio and Crucio). Unfortunately, while you’ll be able to use it in the arena, you won’t have access to it anywhere else.

So if you are looking for another chance to learn Avada Kedavra in Hogwarts Legacy, you can’t really, but you can use it for a while at the Dark Arts Battle Arena.