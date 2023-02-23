Characters in Harry Potter have faced significant choices since the early chapters of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. Hermione choosing to overlook the rules to help her friends, Malfoy’s choice of allegiance, and even Harry’s decision to join Gryffindor change the course of the story to come. Many of the choices in Hogwarts Legacy don’t have significant consequences, but when you decide whether or not to turn in Sebastian Sallow, your choice will have significant consequences for the remainder of the game.

Sebastian Sallow is a Slytherin student and one of the companions you will encounter in Hogwarts Legacy. As you come to know him, you learn that Sebastian is deeply driven by his desire to find a cure for his ill sister and that his desperation leads him to embrace forbidden magic. Near the end of his friendship line, Sebastian uses the Killing Curse on his uncle in the sidequest “In the Shadow of the Relic.” After completing that quest, you can start “In the Shadow of Fate” and travel to the Undercroft, where you will hear Sebastian defending his decision to Ominis Gaunt. You will then decide whether or not to turn in Sebastian.

Turning in Sebastian Sallow Has Big Consequences in Hogwarts Legacy

Turning in Sebastian will result in his being expelled from Hogwarts. As a result, he won’t be available in quests at the end of the game and won’t be in the epilogue. Instead, Ominis Gaunt will take Sebastian Sallow’s place in the “In the Shadow of Friendship” quest line. Additionally, you won’t be able to learn any more forbidden spells that you haven’t already learned from Sebastian by that point. In turn, with her brother expelled, Anne is crushed and depressed, as she has no more family to support her.

Choosing to save Sebastian will have the opposite effect in the game. Sallow will be available in the late-game quests and the epilogue, and you can still learn all forbidden spells. Ominis Gaunt will not replace him. You will also learn who is really behind Anne’s sickness, as Sebastian will discover that it was not the Goblins after all.

Since Sebastian shows genuine remorse and guilt over killing his uncle, it makes a lot of sense to save him with this choice. Turning him in brings more restrictions to your experience as you approach the end of Hogwarts Legacy, so the better move is not to turn him in, especially if you haven’t learned all the forbidden spells yet and still want to.

For these reasons, you really probably should not turn in Sebastian Sallow in Hogwarts Legacy. But we have summarized the key points again below for you.

If You Select “We Should Turn Sebastian In,” These Are the Consequences

You cannot learn any Unforgivable Curses you haven’t already learned.

Sebastian Sallow is expelled and will not appear in the game again.

Sebastian continues to believe that Goblins are responsible for his sister’s illness.

Ominis Gaunt replaces Sebastian in all relevant quests and the epilogue.

If You Select “We Must Not Turn Sebastian In,” These Are the Consequences