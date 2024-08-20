All English Dub Voice Actors & Cast List for Metaphor: ReFantazio

The cast behind the official English dub of Metaphor: ReFantazio have been revealed, bringing a few known voice actors to the upcoming Atlus title. Here are all the voices we’ll be hearing throughout our journey for the throne of Euchronia.

All English Voice Actors in Metaphor: ReFantazio Listed

Some of the names involved with the dub are fairly well known from their work in other recent games, but we also have some newcomers having the game as their first big gig.

Caleb Yen as the Protagonist

Despite being mostly a silent protagonist, the main character still has a voice at certain moments in the journey. Caleb Yen is no rookie, having voiced the also (not-so) silent male protagonist of Honkai: Star Rail, Caelus. He’s also known for other roles such as Taichi in the Like a Dragon series or Orpheus in Code Geass: Roze of the Recapture.

Alejandra Reynoso as Gallica

The protagonist’s fairy companion Gallica has one of the most important roles in the main cast, despite not being directly active in battles. Alejandra Reynoso is mostly known for having voiced Flora in Winx Club and its various spinoffs, but also for her role as Sylpha Belnades in Netflix’s Castlevania.

Kristin Atherton as Hulkenberg

An elf knight who was once tasked to protect the prince. She now wanders to find a way to save him after she failed to protect him once he was attacked. Kristin Atherton is mostly known for her role as Jenny Murray in Outlanders.

Stewart Clarke as Strohl

Strohl is a young man from a noble family who wishes to aid the protagonist in his journey and joins the party after meeting him at the recruitment center for the State Army. He’s voiced by Stewart Clarke, who you might recognize as the voice of Dion in Final Fantasy XVI or Eygon in Valkyrie Elysium.

Philippe Spall as Heismay

Heismay is a small but respectable former knight from the eugief tribe who’s also traveling with the group in search of a way to save the prince. The character is voiced by Philippe Spall, known for his role in Downtown Abbey as Monsieur Coubet.

Here’s the full list of revealed English voice actors in Metaphor: ReFantazio:

Protagonist – Caleb Yen

– Caleb Yen Strohl – Stewart Clarke

– Stewart Clarke Hulkenberg – Kristin Atherton

– Kristin Atherton Gallica – Alejandra Reynoso

– Alejandra Reynoso Heismay – Phillipe Spall

– Phillipe Spall Junah – Emma Ballantine

– Emma Ballantine Eupha – Emily Burnett

– Emily Burnett Neuras – David Monteith

– David Monteith Louis – Joseph Tweedale

– Joseph Tweedale More – Greg Chun

– Greg Chun Grius – Gordon Cooper

More actors may be revealed in the future, as much of the game’s plot remains a mystery for now. But Atlus has been consistently delivering new info as the release approaches, setting our expectations for their newest IP even higher.

Metaphor: ReFantazio releases on October 11 for PC, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

