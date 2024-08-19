13 Best Co-Op Games Like It Takes Two

If you love a good co-op game, it’s likely you’ve played the incredibly popular game It Takes Two. While this phenomenal game is a couch co-op staple for good reason, sometimes you want to try something new with your favorite gaming partner.

Best Co-Op Games Similar to It Takes Two

When crafting our list of games similar to It Takes Two, we had a few key elements in mind. Naturally, the games must prioritize the co-op experience. Ideally, that means couch co-op is an option. They should also have interesting, unique gameplay mechanics and solid replayability. Here are our top picks for co-op games like It Takes Two.

Image via Numskull Games

Platform(s): Nintendo Switch, PS5

If you ask for couch co-op recs, you’re going to hear about Overcooked, which is an incredibly popular and famously challenging multiplayer kitchen game. But if that game is a bit too stressful for you and your favorite gaming partner, why not give PlateUP! a try?

This restaurant management game can host up to four players for couch co-op. It lets you choose your menu, tweak your restaurant layout, buy upgrades, and split your tasks to create a well-oiled kitchen machine.

Image via Concerned Ape

Platform(s): Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PS4

Did you know you can play split-screen co-op on console in the beloved farming sim, Stardew Valley? If not, let me be the one to tell you that this game will give you hours of cozy fun building your collaborative farm and working your way through the story of the game.

Stardew Valley isn’t necessarily designed for a two-person storyline, but it is a great cooperative game for longterm play, earning it a spot on our list.

Image via LEGO

Platform(s): Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One

For a fun and occasionally challenging co-op experience, you’ll do well with most any of the LEGO video games. Our pick is LEGO Marvel Superheroes 2 because what’s better than becoming a LEGO version of your favorite character from the MCU?

In this game, you fight across time and the multiverse to defeat Kang the Conquerer. Great for the co-op duo who are a bit down about the news that Kang won’t be our Big Bad on the big screen after all.

Image via The Game Bakers

Platform(s): Nintendo Switch, PS5

If you got into couch co-op with a significant other, Haven is a great follow-up to It Takes Two. This game is about two lovers and combines everyday relationship homemaking with RPG combat elements, making it an immersive and exciting experience for any twosome.

In Haven, you play as members of a couple who escaped to another planet to be together. Now, you have to survive and maybe even thrive by teaming up to make a home and fight off your enemies.

Image via Nintendo

Platform(s): Nintendo Switch

This Kirby game has the co-op experience in mind, letting a second player join Kirby’s adventure as Bandana Waddle Dee. Alas, you can’t both swallow enemies to take on their powers, but you can save the Forgotten Land together with unique character abilities.

In Kirby and the Forgotten Land, players work to save the kidnapped Waddle Dees from a strange and mysterious world full of abandoned structures. Perfect for a cartoonish take on the phenomenon of abandoned shopping malls.

Image via Limited Run Games

Platform(s): PS4, Nintendo Switch

One of the reasons gamers love It Takes Two is that the co-op is intentional, with a clear role and engagement for both players. Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime brings deeply integrated co-op to space in a spaceship shooter adventure.

In Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime, you customize your ship to take on randomized levels on your quest to defeat Anti-Love and rescue space bunnies.

Image via House House

Platform(s): Nintendo Switch, PS4, Steam, Xbox One

Untitled Goose Game has made a reputation for itself thanks to the irreverent, prank-based gameplay. If you want the kind of two-player experience that involves shenanigans and lots of laughs, you’d do well to follow up your It Takes Two playthrough with Untitled Goose Game.

In this game, you’ll play as a domestic goose (or, in two-player mode, two geese) in a quiet English village. Your goal is to create chaos for the residents in whatever way you can.

Image via Sold Out

Platform(s): Nintendo Switch, Xbox One

Moving Out takes the notion of couch co-op literally, as you work with friends to move actual couches. Players love it for the challenging but exciting puzzles and light but engaging story elements.

In Moving Out, you’re part of a moving company that works to pack up, move, and arrange furniture while navigating obstacles like doors, windows, and more. There’s also a sequel, Moving Out 2, if you’re looking for a more recent console game.

Image via Larian Studios

Platform(s): PS5, Xbos Series X

While story-rich, highly popular RPG Baldur’s Gate 3 might not be the first thing you think of when considering co-op, the PS5 and Xbox Series X editions do offer split-screen couch co-op for two players. If you want deeply immersive story with hours of gameplay and endless options for you and your gaming partner, this is a hole we suggest you dive into.

Baldur’s Gate 3 lets you create your own D&D character to play through an adventure set in the world of Faerun, where you team up with fellow adventurers to defeat a big bad and solve your little parasite problem.

Image via Curve Digital

Platform(s): Nintendo Switch

Where Human: Fall Flat lacks in the story department, it makes up in the exciting and engaging two-player co-op elements. Human: Fall Flat also lets you customize your human with fun costumes to give it a personal feel.

This game brings you into hilarious puzzle platformer scenarios that bring out the best in teamwork. Plus, the challenges get tougher over time, ensuring that things never get dull.

Image via Playstation Studios

Platform(s): PS5, PS4, Steam

If you and your favorite couch co-op pal enjoyed the platforming elements of It Takes Two, you might be ready for Sackboy: A Big Adventure. The game supports local and online co-op, including some levels that are exclusive to multiplayer play.

In this vibrant and colorful 3D world, you play as a stiched sack character, using his unique move-set to puzzle your way through a variety of challenges. While the narrative elements aren’t as strong in this one, the gameplay is good fun.

Image via Electronic Arts

Platform(s): Nintendo Switch, Xbox One

Another great game with an emphasis on two-player play is Unravel Two. This is popular with players who enjoy the co-op-focused, story-based play in It Takes Two.

In Unravel Two, you’ll play as two creatures made of yarn, aka yarnys, traveling through the landscape to explore as the engaging story unfolds.

Image via Electronic Arts

Platform(s): PS4, Xbox One

A commonly recommended follow-up to the It Takes Two experience is to hop into A Way Out. This game comes from the same development team and has a similar emphasis on the co-op adventure elements, creating a story that truly relies on interpersonal dynamics.

In A Way Out, you play as Leo and Vincent as they try to escape from prison and carry on with life together outside the prison walls.

