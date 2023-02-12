If you’ve been playing through Hogwarts Legacy, no doubt you’ve seen the locked green spells at the bottom of the list. These are the three Unforgivable Curses: Avada Kedavra, which after a wind-up lets you instantly kill an enemy; Crucio, which tortures enemies and stuns them; and Imperio, which lets you take over the mind of an enemy to turn them against their allies. If you’re thinking about how you can get a hold of these dark and deadly spells, there is only one way, and it’s quite far into the game. Let’s talk about how to get Avada Kedavra, Crucio, and Imperio in Hogwarts Legacy.

Here’s How to Get Avada Kedavra and the Other Unforgivable Curses in Hogwarts Legacy

Avada Kedavra and the other Unforgivable Curses are unlocked through a series of sidequests over time as you progress through the story, gather collectibles, and level up. The sidequest series you’ll need to pay attention to is the one for Sebastian Sallow, the key buddy character from Slytherin. As you progress through his sidequests as they appear, he’ll start teaching you how to do dangerous spells and will let you know he’s into learning and practicing “all” kinds of magic, even those the teachers don’t want you to learn, and we all know what that means.

Sure enough, once you hit level 28, which will likely be towards the end of the game if you do a lot of sidequests and some extra collecting, Sebastian will have a quest for you to come learn Avada Kedavra and the other Unforgivable Curses. You can choose to take him up on this offer and learn them all, and using these spells can kind of impact your character’s reputation and even alter the outcomes of cutscenes. But on the whole, it doesn’t really matter much, and being evil in general doesn’t matter much.

Regardless, these curses are the strongest spells in the game and extremely entertaining to obliterate your enemies with. Avada Kedavra in particular has a skill point in your Dark Arts tree that allows Avada Kedavra to chain-kill anyone marked with a curse instantly, which is quite a sight to see!

That’s all there is to know about how to get Avada Kedavra and the other Unforgivable Curses in Hogwarts Legacy. If you want to start slinging deadly curses, go get buddy-buddy with Sebastian Sallow and have fun living out your Death Eater fantasy!