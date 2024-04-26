How to Make a Bucket in Minecraft

If you need to carry some water, lava, or any other applicable liquid in Minecraft, getting yourself a bucket might be the best solution to your troubles. Here’s how to make a bucket in just a few quick steps.

Recommended Videos

How to Craft a Bucket in Minecraft

Buckets are obtained by combining three Iron Ingots in a V shape through a Crafting Table. You can arrange them in any way you want, as long as they’re forming the same shape shown in the image below. Other materials won’t work either, so you always need some of that good Minecraft Iron Ingot whenever you need a new bucket. The recipe is always the same in both Java and Bedrock versions.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Fortunately, Iron Ingots are some of the easiest resources to get early in the game, as Iron Ores are easily found across many biomes and caves across the map. You don’t need to dig deep to find it either, and getting a bit of Iron should always be one of your first objectives when starting a new world, as its tools are useful all around.

Aside from carrying various liquids from one place to another, buckets are a notable use for carrying many aquatic creatures you can find in Minecraft from one place to another. This includes mostly fish of all kinds and types, as well as axolotls. Buckets are useful when trying to make an aquarium or something similar. Sometimes, you just want to bring those little guys to a better place.

One bucket is usually enough, but it never hurts to have a few extra copies just in case. This is especially true when dealing with things like lava in smelting, where one small accident can mean losing your bucket for good in an instant. It happens to the best of us.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more