Will There Be A Train To The End Of The World Anime Season 2?

Anyone who’s seen Train To The End of the World is eager to know if there is a second season in development, especially after the latest episodes. Let’s find out when and if Season 2 will be released.

Is There A Season 2 of Train To The End Of The World?

Image by Crunchyroll/Kadokawa Pictures Inc.

While Episode 6 of Train To The End Of The World may have just wrapped up on May 6, 2024, viewers are already eager to watch more of this adventure. Unfortunately, there is no current information regarding Season 2 of Train To The End Of The World, nor will we likely hear anything for the foreseeable future.

While the anime seems to be a hit, it takes quite a while for a new season to be released. At this point, there is no official confirmation that a second season has even been considered or greenlit. Considering the popularity of the show, however, it would seem that a second season should be on the horizon, especially considering how the latest episode ended.

The good news, however, is that we still have a fair number of episodes waiting for us. With 12 confirmed episodes, we still have plenty of adventures waiting for us, with new episodes released weekly. After the series wraps up on June 16, 2024, we may start to hear more rumblings about a new season or an official greenlight for production to continue. Until then, we’ll need to keep tuning in and show them that we want to see more Pochi-san on our screens.

No matter if you’re a fan of the enigmatic world of Train to the End of the World or you’re just tuning in for the adorable puppy, we can hardly wait to see what a hopeful Season 2 can bring our way.

Train to the End of the World is available to stream now on Crunchyroll.

