Train to the End of the World Episode Release Dates & Time

Published: Apr 22, 2024

Train to the End of the World is finally here. This apocalyptic anime is already making its stops on screens around the globe this Spring season, and to be sure you don’t miss out here’s exactly what dates and times new episodes will arrive.

When Does Train to the End of the World Release?

Train to the End of the World first premiered on March 31 in the United States, and new episodes are expected to arrive each week through April, May, and June.

So you don’t miss out on any of the action, here is a look at the release date for each episode of the season as it airs:

Episode NumberRelease Date
Episode 1March 31
Episode 2April 7
Episode 3April 14
Episode 4April 21
Episode 5April 28
Episode 6May 5
Episode 7May 12
Episode 8May 19
Episode 9May 26
Episode 10June 2
Episode 11June 9
Episode 12June 16

These are the expected dates for each episode of Train to the End of the World Season 1. If any delays pop up, or if the episode count changes this article will be updated to reflect that news.

What Time Do Episodes of Train to the End of the World Release?

New episodes of Train to the End of the World will land at 5 am PT on Sundays each week until the show is completed. With 12 episodes expected to air that means just as many weeks of new stops to visit and action to be broadcast on screens around the globe.

If you’ve not yet caught up on the show, or want to jump in from the next episode you can stream Train to the End of the World on Crunchyroll. Here you won’t just get new episodes as they arrive, but also any that you might have missed so far.

