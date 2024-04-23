Train to the End of the World Episode Release Dates & Time

Train to the End of the World is finally here. This apocalyptic anime is already making its stops on screens around the globe this Spring season, and to be sure you don’t miss out here’s exactly what dates and times new episodes will arrive.

Recommended Videos

When Does Train to the End of the World Release?

Image via Crunchyroll

Train to the End of the World first premiered on March 31 in the United States, and new episodes are expected to arrive each week through April, May, and June.

So you don’t miss out on any of the action, here is a look at the release date for each episode of the season as it airs:

Episode Number Release Date Episode 1 March 31 Episode 2 April 7 Episode 3 April 14 Episode 4 April 21 Episode 5 April 28 Episode 6 May 5 Episode 7 May 12 Episode 8 May 19 Episode 9 May 26 Episode 10 June 2 Episode 11 June 9 Episode 12 June 16

These are the expected dates for each episode of Train to the End of the World Season 1. If any delays pop up, or if the episode count changes this article will be updated to reflect that news.

What Time Do Episodes of Train to the End of the World Release?

New episodes of Train to the End of the World will land at 5 am PT on Sundays each week until the show is completed. With 12 episodes expected to air that means just as many weeks of new stops to visit and action to be broadcast on screens around the globe.

If you’ve not yet caught up on the show, or want to jump in from the next episode you can stream Train to the End of the World on Crunchyroll. Here you won’t just get new episodes as they arrive, but also any that you might have missed so far.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more