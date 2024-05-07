Is There A My Hero Academia Season 5 Release Date On Netflix?

There’s nothing quite like an excellent Anime adaption, and My Hero Academia always delivers. Can fans on Netflix expect to see Season 5 any time in the future, or should they jump ship to Crunchyroll?

Is My Hero Academia Season 5 Coming to Netflix?

While Seasons 1 through 4 are readily available on Netflix, fans have been waiting for quite some time for Season 5 to make its triumphant arrival on the streaming service. Unfortunately, they may need to wait even longer — there is no official confirmation of Season 5’s arrival or if it will be coming to the service at all.

While there have been talks of a live-action My Hero Academia movie for Netflix, it’s been a while since there have been any substantial updates regarding the film. Maybe they’re waiting to build hype up for this release before putting Season 5 on the service. Crunchyroll, on the other hand, has just debuted Season 7 as of the time of this writing. If you’re hoping to catch up and don’t mind getting another subscription, this may be the fastest way to see what is going on with Deku and company.

With Season 4 just being added within the past month on Netflix, the addition of Season 5 may take a fair bit of time — if it even happens at all. Don’t lose all hope just yet, however. Many other countries, including Canada and the UK, already have Season 5 available to them. So it may just be a matter of time before we finally see it pop up on our Netflix. Until then, you can at least catch up on the previous seasons and get ready for what Season 5 brings to the table.

My Hero Academia Seasons 1 through 4 are available to stream on Netflix. My Hero Academia Seasons 1 through 7 are available to stream on Crunchyroll.

