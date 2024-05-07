Deku smiles
Image via Crunchyroll
Category:
Anime & Manga
Guides

Is There A My Hero Academia Season 5 Release Date On Netflix?

Image of Shaun Cichacki
Shaun Cichacki
|
Published: May 7, 2024 05:05 pm

There’s nothing quite like an excellent Anime adaption, and My Hero Academia always delivers. Can fans on Netflix expect to see Season 5 any time in the future, or should they jump ship to Crunchyroll?

Recommended Videos

Is My Hero Academia Season 5 Coming to Netflix?

My Hero Academia character looking out at city buildings
Image via Studio Bones

While Seasons 1 through 4 are readily available on Netflix, fans have been waiting for quite some time for Season 5 to make its triumphant arrival on the streaming service. Unfortunately, they may need to wait even longer — there is no official confirmation of Season 5’s arrival or if it will be coming to the service at all.

While there have been talks of a live-action My Hero Academia movie for Netflix, it’s been a while since there have been any substantial updates regarding the film. Maybe they’re waiting to build hype up for this release before putting Season 5 on the service. Crunchyroll, on the other hand, has just debuted Season 7 as of the time of this writing. If you’re hoping to catch up and don’t mind getting another subscription, this may be the fastest way to see what is going on with Deku and company.

Related: When Will My Hero Academia’s Season 7 Dub Release?

With Season 4 just being added within the past month on Netflix, the addition of Season 5 may take a fair bit of time — if it even happens at all. Don’t lose all hope just yet, however. Many other countries, including Canada and the UK, already have Season 5 available to them. So it may just be a matter of time before we finally see it pop up on our Netflix. Until then, you can at least catch up on the previous seasons and get ready for what Season 5 brings to the table.

My Hero Academia Seasons 1 through 4 are available to stream on Netflix. My Hero Academia Seasons 1 through 7 are available to stream on Crunchyroll.

Post Tag:
My Hero Academia
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Will There Be A Train To The End Of The World Anime Season 2?
The characters of Train To The End of the World on top of the train
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Guides
Guides
Will There Be A Train To The End Of The World Anime Season 2?
Shaun Cichacki Shaun Cichacki May 7, 2024
Read Article Go Go Loser Ranger Episode 5 Release Date Confirmed
Go Go Loser Ranger main cast
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Go Go Loser Ranger Episode 5 Release Date Confirmed
Shaun Cichacki Shaun Cichacki May 7, 2024
Read Article When Did My Hero Academia Come Out? Anime & Manga Start Dates
A plethora of characters from My Hero Academia facing to the left while ready to fight.
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Guides
Guides
When Did My Hero Academia Come Out? Anime & Manga Start Dates
Shaun Cichacki Shaun Cichacki May 7, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Will There Be A Train To The End Of The World Anime Season 2?
The characters of Train To The End of the World on top of the train
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Guides
Guides
Will There Be A Train To The End Of The World Anime Season 2?
Shaun Cichacki Shaun Cichacki May 7, 2024
Read Article Go Go Loser Ranger Episode 5 Release Date Confirmed
Go Go Loser Ranger main cast
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Go Go Loser Ranger Episode 5 Release Date Confirmed
Shaun Cichacki Shaun Cichacki May 7, 2024
Read Article When Did My Hero Academia Come Out? Anime & Manga Start Dates
A plethora of characters from My Hero Academia facing to the left while ready to fight.
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Guides
Guides
When Did My Hero Academia Come Out? Anime & Manga Start Dates
Shaun Cichacki Shaun Cichacki May 7, 2024
Author
Shaun Cichacki
As a fan of RPGs, Action & Retro titles, Shaun has been gaming since he was a young boy. With an overwhelming obsession involving Metal Gear Solid and Pizza Tower, you know you're in for a wild ride when it comes to things he's writing about.