When Does the My Deer Friend Nokotan Anime Release?

There have been some strange anime series to explode with intrigue thanks to social media but the latest seems to be My Deer Friend Nokotan. The hit manga is now coming to screens and here’s exactly when the anime will release.

My Deer Friend Nokotan is set to premiere on July 7, 2024 in Japan. The series is expected to release weekly episodes following that day, but right now details have not been confirmed on how many there will be in the season.

The series is animated by Wit Studio known for their work on Attack on Titan, and will follow the story of Oshioshio’s original manga of the same name. The show’s key cast will include Megumi Han as Noko Shikanoko, Saki Fujita as Torako Koshi, Rui Tanabe as Anko Koshi, Fuka Izumi as Meme Bashame, and Kosuke Toriumi narrating the show.

Right now it isn’t exactly clear where the anime will be available to stream in the West, however, that news is expected closer to the show’s release date. Once we have information about the series’ streaming home this article will be updated to reflect that news.

A description of the series courtesy of Seven Seas Entertainment is as follows:

“Girl meets elk-girl—and chaos ensues! No one knows Torako used to be a delinquent. All of her classmates only know her as the perfect student. But everything changes when Nokotan, a transfer student with antlers, enters her life. Antlers aren’t the only thing strange about Nokotan. Her deer nose can sniff out Torako’s secret past! Whether it’s at school or the zoo, chaos follows this doe-eyed girl’s every step. Torako has so many questions! Is Nokotan a deer, a girl, or something in-between?”

Expect more news on My Deer Friend Nokotan to be shared as we approach release in early July.

