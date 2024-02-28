Category:
Video Games

How to Make Land in Infinite Craft

Image of Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen
|
Published: Feb 28, 2024 06:49 pm
Land in Infinite Craft

Wondering what you have to do to make Land in Infinite Craft? Unfortunately, it’s not quite as simple as putting Sea and Earth together, though there aren’t a huge number of steps. Here’s precisely how to make Land in Infinite Craft.

Recommended Videos

How to Make Land in Infinite Craft

This solution comes courtesy of the Infinite Craft Solver and while that tool often doesn’t give the fastest solution, I think we’re on pretty safe ground here. Here’s the relatively straightforward path you need to take to make Land in Infinite Craft.

  • Earth + Earth = Mountain
  • Water + Water = Lake
  • Lake +Mountain = Fjord
  • Earth + Fjord = Land

Related: How to Enable and Use Infinite Craft’s Dark Mode

Follow those steps and you’ll have Land in your item box, which you can then mix with other items to create all new combinations. Here are just a few of the items that I’ve come up with using Land.

  • Land + Dating = Marriage
  • Land + Plant = Tree
  • Land + Mountain = Volcano
  • Land + Water = Island
  • Land + Tornado = Dust Bowl

Of course, that’s just a tiny fraction of what’s possible, and you’re bound to come up with all sorts of strange and wonderful new words with even a small amount of experimentation. So, make sure to try out Land with all your other items in Infinite Craft and see what you can come up with. Now that you’ve made Land, it should stay in your item box, even if you close the browser window and come back to the game later. However, if worst comes to the worst and you accidentally reset the game, don’t worry. You can follow the steps outlined above from scratch and you’ll have Land all over again.

Now that you’ve managed to make Land in Infinite Craft, why not share the best or most entertaining combinations you’ve managed to make from it in the comments?

Post Tag:
Infinite Craft
related content
Read Article How to Make Skyscraper in Infinite Craft
Skyscraper in Infinite Craft.
Category:
Video Games
Video Games
How to Make Skyscraper in Infinite Craft
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen Feb 28, 2024
Read Article Why Pokémon Legends: Z-A Makes More Sense Than Black and White Remakes
Category:
Features
Features
Video Games
Video Games
Why Pokémon Legends: Z-A Makes More Sense Than Black and White Remakes
Lowell Bell Lowell Bell Feb 28, 2024
Read Article When Is the Next Golden Blitz in Monopoly GO?
A header-sized image showing the logo for the Golden Blitz event in Monopoly GO as well as the time remaining on the event.
Category:
Video Games
Video Games
When Is the Next Golden Blitz in Monopoly GO?
Liam Nolan Liam Nolan Feb 28, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to Make Skyscraper in Infinite Craft
Skyscraper in Infinite Craft.
Category:
Video Games
Video Games
How to Make Skyscraper in Infinite Craft
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen Feb 28, 2024
Read Article Why Pokémon Legends: Z-A Makes More Sense Than Black and White Remakes
Category:
Features
Features
Video Games
Video Games
Why Pokémon Legends: Z-A Makes More Sense Than Black and White Remakes
Lowell Bell Lowell Bell Feb 28, 2024
Read Article When Is the Next Golden Blitz in Monopoly GO?
A header-sized image showing the logo for the Golden Blitz event in Monopoly GO as well as the time remaining on the event.
Category:
Video Games
Video Games
When Is the Next Golden Blitz in Monopoly GO?
Liam Nolan Liam Nolan Feb 28, 2024
Author
Chris McMullen
Freelance contributor at The Escapist. I've returned to writing about games after a couple of career changes, with my recent stint lasting five-plus years. I hope, through my writing work, to settle the karmic debt I incurred by persuading my parents to buy a Mega CD. Aside from writing for The Escapist, I also cover news and more for GameSpew. I've also been published at other sites including VG247, Space, and more. My tastes run to horror, the post-apocalyptic, and beyond, though I'll tackle most things that aren't exclusively sports-based.