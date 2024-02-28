Wondering what you have to do to make Land in Infinite Craft? Unfortunately, it’s not quite as simple as putting Sea and Earth together, though there aren’t a huge number of steps. Here’s precisely how to make Land in Infinite Craft.

Recommended Videos

How to Make Land in Infinite Craft

This solution comes courtesy of the Infinite Craft Solver and while that tool often doesn’t give the fastest solution, I think we’re on pretty safe ground here. Here’s the relatively straightforward path you need to take to make Land in Infinite Craft.

Earth + Earth = Mountain

Water + Water = Lake

Lake +Mountain = Fjord

Earth + Fjord = Land

Related: How to Enable and Use Infinite Craft’s Dark Mode

Follow those steps and you’ll have Land in your item box, which you can then mix with other items to create all new combinations. Here are just a few of the items that I’ve come up with using Land.

Land + Dating = Marriage

Land + Plant = Tree

Land + Mountain = Volcano

Land + Water = Island

Land + Tornado = Dust Bowl

Of course, that’s just a tiny fraction of what’s possible, and you’re bound to come up with all sorts of strange and wonderful new words with even a small amount of experimentation. So, make sure to try out Land with all your other items in Infinite Craft and see what you can come up with. Now that you’ve made Land, it should stay in your item box, even if you close the browser window and come back to the game later. However, if worst comes to the worst and you accidentally reset the game, don’t worry. You can follow the steps outlined above from scratch and you’ll have Land all over again.

Now that you’ve managed to make Land in Infinite Craft, why not share the best or most entertaining combinations you’ve managed to make from it in the comments?