Want to block enemy attacks in Lies of P and take zero damage from it? Regularly blocking won’t be enough, so if you want to know how to Perfect Guard in Lies of P, I’ve got the answer.

Here’s What You Need to Know About Blocking and Perfect Guarding in Lies of P

The most important thing to understand about Lies of P’s combat is that blocking/guarding only reduces the amount of health damage you take. You can strike back to regain some of the health you lost but no matter how badass you think P is, if he gets hit he will take some damage. To survive attacks unscathed you need to Perfect Guard.

Perfect Guarding is hitting the block/guard button just before an attack reaches you. Do that and you’ll see a big cloud of sparks, and a louder-than-usual blocking noise. Plus, your health won’t drop at all. This signifies you’ve pulled off a Perfect Guard successfully.

There’s no magic formula to pulling this off every time, it just takes practice. It’s also worth watching your enemies first, discovering how fast they strike. If you block too early you’ll block but take half(ish) damage. If you block too late you’ll take full damage.

One tip is to keep your finger on the block button/key. When using a controller (the best way to play Lies of P), I noticed I had my finger hovering over the button. I started resting it on it, but not pressing it, and that made it easier to pull off Perfect Guards.

If you do need practice, keep an eye out for the fighting dummies, such as the ones in the Hotel Krat courtyard. They do no damage but can help you get the hang of Perfect Guarding. And that’s how to Perfect Guard in Lies of P. For more on the game, check out our breakdown of its underwhelming accessibility features.