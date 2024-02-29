How to Play Queen’s Blood in FF7 Rebirth

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is all about them mini-games, and Square Enix has even thrown in a brand new card game to boot. Here’s a full breakdown of the Queen’s Blood card game in FF7 Rebirth.

Recommended Videos

FF7 Rebirth Queen’s Blood Rules Explained

Queen’s Blood is a card game that plays out on a 3 by 5 board. The rules are quite simple: accrue more points than your opponent in at least two out of three rows to win. You can do this by placing down cards on the board, buffing them with special cards, debuffing your opponent’s cards, and locking them out of placing cards at all.

The game ends when both players are no longer able to play any cards and have to pass their turns.

Each card in Queen’s Blood has two intrinsic values you need to take note of: their rank, and their power.

A card’s rank is shown by the number of chess pieces in the top left corner. A rank one card can be placed on any position on the board with one chess piece, and so on and so forth.

A card’s power is represented by the numerical value in the top right corner. This determines how many points you’ve put down in a row, and will be taken into consideration when the final score is tallied.

Strategy for Winning Queen’s Blood

Now that you know all of the basics of Queen’s Blood in FF7 Rebirth, let’s get into the more complex stuff and talk about how you can actually win. When you look at a card, you’ll see colored squares on a grid below it. This represents the tiles that the card can affect when it’s placed on the board.

For instance, the Crystalline Crab will affect the tiles directly on top, to the left, and to the right of it. When you place down a card, keep an eye on which tiles it’ll affect, as this will allow you to place a chess piece on an unclaimed position on the board.

This is important, as placing down chess pieces allows you to place a card there on the next turn, while also locking your opponent out of that position. Of course, your opponent can counter by placing a card that lets them put more chess pieces on that position. Queen’s Blood then becomes a matter of jockeying for more board positions while locking your opponent out.

If you’re able to place multiple chess pieces on the same position, the rank of that position increases, which means that you can now place higher rank cards there.

And then we have card abilities. Most of the starter cards in Queen’s Blood don’t have any abilities, but once you start battling NPCs and stealing their cards, abilities will start to play a much more important role in the game.

For example, the Chocobo and Moogle card raises the power of allied cards by one, as long as they’re in the affected tile range. Other cards, like Titan will raise the ranks of surrounding positions by one, while other cards will debuff your opponent’s cards by lowering their power.

When you’re first starting out in Queen’s Blood, it’s important to learn how to properly position your cards. We recommend going hard and fast in terms of claiming board space so that you can lock your opponent out of even playing. If you’re able to do this early on, you can take your time filling the rest of the board to build up power.

Once you’ve mastered positioning, you can then start looking at card abilities and experiment with them. You want to figure out the best positions for them to get the most out of their abilities.

How to Get More Cards

There are two main ways of getting new Queen’s Blood cards in FF7 Rebirth, as listed below:

By purchasing them at vending machines or vendors

By winning card games

After you’ve unlocked Queen’s Blood, make sure to check any vending machines you pass by. Some of these will start selling Booster Packs with new cards that you can create a new deck with.

However, a more reliable method of getting cards is by battling other NPCs. Whenever you enter a new region or city, look out for the golden numbered icons on your map. These represent Queen’s Blood NPCs that you can battle to get a new card, and raise your player rank while you’re at it.

Is Queen’s Blood Optional?

The good news is that if you’re totally not into Queen’s Blood at all, you don’t have to engage with it. Outside of the tutorial mission in Kalm, there’s one other main story sequence that requires you to take part in a Queen’s Blood tournament. However, you can immediately forfeit your stake in the tournament by talking to the NPC at the counter, and this won’t affect the main story at all.

You’ll end up missing out on a few unique cards, as well as some funny character scenes, but it has no bearing on the main plot whatsoever.

And that’s everything you need to know about Queen’s Blood in FF7 Rebirth.