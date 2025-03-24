League of Legends has introduced a new minigame in its client, and it’ll be available until the end of April. If you’ve played Balatro, then you’ll already have a good idea about how to play the Demon’s Hand card game in League of Legends.

League of Legends Demon’s Hand Set-Up and Getting Started

First, you need your League client to be updated to the latest version. Once that’s done, hit the Play button to go to the game type menu and choose Demon’s Hand. This starts the introduction to the story told through this game mode, then puts you into your first round of the card game.

Screenshot by The Escapist

On your screen, your hand is the bottom row of cards. In the bottom right, you have your health, coins, and percent crit chance. Above that, you see your Sigil box. You can have up to six Sigils active at once, but you start with none. Your health isn’t restored after each battle. Instead, you want to visit the tent locations on your map to restore a percentage of your health when you can.

The enemy is the card on the top, and its health is shown in the bottom right of the card with its damage in the bottom left. To the left of the enemy card is an attack coin, which tells you how many hands you can play until the enemy attacks you. Then, on the left edge of the screen is a book that lists all hands you can play as an attack and how much base damage they deal in a standard round.

How To Play Demon’s Hand in League of Legends

Screenshot by The Escapist

To deal damage, you play poker hands. They all have different names in Demon’s Hand, but the idea is the same. The ultimate hand is The Demon’s Hand, which is a royal flush. Here’s a list of the hands you can play and the poker terminology for that hand.

Solo = High Card (10 Base Damage)

Dyad = Pair (20 Base Damage)

Dyad Set = Two Pair (40 Base Damage)

Triad = Three of a Kind (80 Base Damage)

Tetrad = Four of a Kind (100 Base Damage)

March = Straight (125 Base Damage)

Horde = Flush (175 Base Damage)

Grand Warhost = Full House (400 Base Damage)

Marching Horde = Straight Flush (600 Base Damage)

The Demon’s Hand = Royal Flush (2000 Base Damage)

In addition to the base damage, the number value of each card is added to the damage. If the enemy has a special ability where a specific suit doesn’t count, the cards with that suit will be crossed out. You can still play them, but their number value won’t be added to the base damage.

Spice Up Your Attacks with Sigils

Finally, you have Sigils. Sigils are purchased through the store phases, which are marked by coins on the map. You get coins each time you defeat an enemy, and then you use them to purchase Sigils. Each Sigil has a different ability, which you see when you hover over them in the store or during a round. Some Sigils boost specific hands, such as making Dyads deal extra damage. Others can have effects like giving you more turns between enemy attacks or lowering the damage you take.

That covers how to play the Demon’s Hand card game in League of Legends. If this minigame isn’t for you, then check out the upcoming April Fools skins to see what you have to look forward to in Summoner’s Rift.

League of Legends is available now on PC.

